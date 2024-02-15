Lord Collins criticizes 'All of us foreigners'





“All of Us Strangers”: Andrew Scott as Adam and Paul Mescal as Harry | Image by: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo 3 minutes of reading Powerfully conveying the impact of growing up gay in the '80s, Andrew Haigh's story of love, loss and loneliness is full of emotion. Every once in a while, a movie comes along that packs a strong emotional punch, and All of us strangers is one of them. Written and directed by Andrew Haigh, it is based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel Strangers. The film works on many levels, through past and present, dreams and reality – but don't let that put you off, because it delivers a very passionate story. Adam, played by Andrew Scott, is a screenwriter living in one of those modern apartment blocks that you see popping up all over London. Having difficulty writing about his childhood, he sees Harry in the distance, brilliantly played by Paul Mescal, who then knocks on his front door in a drunken state. Harry makes advances towards Adam who, while confirming that he is a gay man, politely rejects the advances. It quickly becomes clear that the two men are confronted with loneliness and the ghosts of the past. We see Adam visiting his unoccupied childhood home where he discovers his parents, who died in a car accident when he was 12 years old. Jamie Bell plays his father and Claire Foy his mother. Back at his apartment, Adam and Harry have passionate sex, after which Harry describes his own feelings of distance from his family. To add authenticity, Haigh's childhood home served as the location for the house in which Adam reunites with his parents, with the nightclub sequences filmed in the Royal Vauxhall Tavern. The conversations between adult Adam and his parents seemed so authentic The seamless transition from reality to dreams and back again gives the film even greater impact. The conversations between adult Adam and his parents were so authentic – Dad's anxiety about showing his emotions, Adam coming out and responding to Mom's fears. Even adult Adam climbing into his parents' bed after being unable to sleep seemed incredibly real. As Haigh said in an interview with Sky News, “so many men are like lost little boys, trapped in adults' bodies.” The film powerfully chronicles what he describes as “growing up in the '80s as a gay kid…and how we carry the baggage of that into adulthood.” The impact of losing a parent when you are young is, for many, difficult to understand; the child in you is frozen in time, you face a future without the unconditional love to sustain you through the ups and downs of growing up. Personally, I experienced this as someone who also suffered from childhood bereavement. My father died suddenly when I was 10 years old. It wasn't until many years later, after a period of psychotherapy, that I realized that throughout my adolescence and early adulthood, I was nurturing and caring for my 10-year-old self. . The day my father died, I went from a carefree child to a child with adult responsibilities. I remember very well that the neighbors often told me that I should behave well and take care of my mother. Even with the emotional ups and downs, I always came away with a positive feeling about the power of love. This is a film not to be missed. Lord Collins is a Labor peer All of us strangers

Written and directed by: Andrew Haigh

