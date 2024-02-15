Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Qatar – Meets Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Than





New Delhi, February 15, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated bilateral talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan. Welcomed with warmth and hospitality, Prime Minister Modi's arrival marked a landmark moment in the emerging relations between India and Qatar. Accompanied by a welcome ceremony and a guard of honour, Prime Minister Modi's reception symbolized a new milestone in the enduring ties between the two nations. Commenting on the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “A productive meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Emir of Qatar in Doha. » He explained that the discussions focused on various aspects aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, including trade and investment, energy cooperation, space collaboration, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties. The leaders also exchanged views on relevant regional and global issues, highlighting the depth of their engagement. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to Amir Al Thani for the welfare of the Indian community in Qatar, reflecting the importance of their partnership. Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Emir Al Thani illustrates the two nations' commitment to strengthening their strategic ties, with a shared vision of mutual growth and prosperity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Qatar marks an important milestone in strengthening strategic relations between the two nations. Ahead of the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Modi also met Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, where they explored possibilities of expanding cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy, finance and technology. Both leaders reiterated importance of regional peace and stability Expressing his enthusiasm for the meeting, PM Modi said on Twitter, “Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions focused on ways to strengthen the friendship between India and Qatar. In response, Foreign Minister Al Thani expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation and build on decades of partnership. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Qatar follows important developments, including the release of eight former Indian Navy personnel imprisoned in Qatar, demonstrating the effectiveness of diplomatic engagements in resolving complex issues. The discussions held in Doha underline India's commitment to nurturing its relations with the Gulf countries and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships. Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE and Qatar is a strategic step towards strengthening regional cooperation and strengthening India's ties with its key allies in the West Asian region.

