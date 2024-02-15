Donald Trump to face secret criminal trial: what is it about? | Donald Trump News





The New York Supreme Court has ruled on the case involving alleged payments to an adult film star and the former Playboy model will sue.

The New York County Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss a criminal case accusing him of paying hush money to an adult film star and a former Playboy model. The criminal case, which was filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in March last year and which alleges he falsified business records to conceal the payments, will continue as scheduled on March 25. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan has already coordinated with Manhattan defense attorneys and prosecutors to oversee jury selection for what will be the first trial of a former U.S. president in history.

What is this matter about?

Prosecutors say the Trump Organization paid money to prevent embarrassing stories about Trump's personal life from surfacing during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump faces 34 counts (criminal charges) related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The 34 criminal charges are as follows:

11 counts related to payment checks to Michael Cohen, Trump's attorney at the time 11 counts related to monthly payments for Cohen's services and expenses 12 counts related to forgery commercial documents

The case centers on payments made to the two women and a Trump Tower doorman who allegedly possessed information about Trump fathering a child outside of his marriage.

Prosecutors say Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, paid Daniels $130,000 to prevent her from speaking to the US tabloid newspaper, the National Enquirer. They also allege that the Trump campaign paid McDougal $150,000 to prevent him from selling his story to the National Enquirer.

Such a move, known as catch-and-kill, is used to bury stories that could damage a person's public profile. This would have allowed the Trump campaign to obtain the rights to McDougal's story regarding an alleged affair with Trump.

At the time, the National Enquirer, which agreed to purchase McDougal's article, admitted to intentionally burying the story until after the 2020 election.

According to prosecutors, the Trump Organization paid Cohen a sum far in excess of his initial expenses and services as legal counsel. In 2018, Cohen reported receiving a total of $420,000 over several months. The Trump Organization recorded these payments as legal expenses.

Michael Cohen at the New York Supreme Court on October 25, 2023 [Seth Wenig/AP]

What happens if Trump is found guilty?

In New York, charges of falsifying business records are a class E felony, punishable by up to four years in prison. Since presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes, this is a state matter that Trump cannot pardon himself even if he becomes president again. Trump leads the race for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 election and is ahead of incumbent President Joe Biden in key battleground states in several recent polls.

To obtain a conviction, prosecutors will have to prove not only that he falsified or caused false entries to be made in professional registers, which constitutes a crime, but also that he did so with the intention of concealing another offense.

However, New York records indicate that individuals convicted of falsifying business records are rarely sentenced to prison solely for that offense.

Even if Trump is convicted, he could still run for president this year. The requirements to become president of the United States are simple: a candidate must be at least 35 years old, a natural-born American citizen, and a resident of the country for at least 14 years.

The constitution does not specify whether a person can be barred from serving as president if they have a criminal record or have spent time in prison.

If Trump is not convicted in this specific case, this whole affair could help shore up his support among his MAGA (Make America Great Again) base, who see it as part of a partisan witch hunt against him.

What other criminal charges does Trump face?

Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges. He has been charged in four other civil and criminal cases, with the hush money case being the fifth.

Civil Fraud Case: Trump is being prosecuted for fraud by New York Attorney General Letitia James under a New York state law known as Executive Law 63(12). The case contends that Trump and other defendants used deceptive and improper techniques to artificially inflate the value of Trump's properties on paper. Georgia election case: Trump and 18 others were charged by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis with illegally trying to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Federal Election Case: Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump in the U.S. District Court of Columbia in August 2023 of conspiring to overturn the results of his election loss to President Biden. Classified Documents Affair: Trump was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith in June 2023 in the Southern District of Florida for illegally retaining classified documents that he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after having left office in January 2021.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all cases.

