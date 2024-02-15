What to expect from Prabowo Subianto? DW 02/15/2024

Prabowo Subianto, a former general turned defense minister, is poised to become Indonesia's next president after taking a commanding lead in unofficial results and declaring victory in Wednesday's general election.

This is 72-year-old Subianto's third attempt at the presidency, having lost twice to current President Joko Widodo, in 2014 and 2019. Widodo, better known as “Jokowi”, is leaving his office as an extremely popular one-term leader with an 80% approval rating after serving the maximum two terms.

Subianto joined Jokowi's government as defense minister in 2019 and has since tried to emphasize that any bitter rivalry with the president was a thing of the past. He aligned his campaign with Jokowi's popularity by promising continuity of the president's agenda, including populist national programs and economic modernization.

Subianto also controversially named Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, as his running mate, after the legal minimum age for holding office was lowered from 40. Although Jokowi has not formally endorsed any candidate, Subianto has been widely seen as Jokowi's implicit preference to become president.

Now defense minister, Subianto (right) was once a rival of President Joko Widodo (left). Image: AFP

However, it remains to be seen what form Subianto's policies will take once these preliminary results are official and he takes office.

“The bottom line here is that Prabowo's alignment with Jokowi has largely been an electoral strategy, not necessarily a governing strategy,” Doug Ramage, an analyst at BowerGroupAsia, told Reuters news agency.

What were Subianto's campaign promises?

Subianto's election platform was based on a program called “Developing Indonesia”, which included promises of an 8% economic growth target and improvements to the palm oil production chain.

His campaign also relied on promises to increase salaries for civil servants, police and the military, and to provide more affordable housing, as well as a promise to eradicate extreme poverty within two years.

Subianto also pledged to continue working on a project to move Indonesia's capital from Jakarta to a planned city called “Nusantara” in East Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo. The plan, known as the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) project, was ratified by Jokowi in 2019.

Indonesia's new capital: costly gamble or wise investment? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Aditya Perdana, a political scientist at the University of Indonesia, told DW that it is likely that Subianto will be able to keep his promise to continue work on the IKN, although “you have to balance interest and investments from the West and China in the new capital. the project will be a challenge.”

“The next government must be able to manage the situation in a way that does not favor one side too much,” he said.

Another core promise of Subianto's campaign was a free lunch program for schoolchildren and free supplementary nutrition for pregnant women to combat stunting.

Indonesians wait and see

Bhima Yudhistira, director of the Jakarta-based think tank Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios), said Indonesians will be watching whether a Subianto government “will carry out its populist policies and programs in the first year of its term and whether the state budget will support it. »

One of the immediate concerns of the public is food prices and the availability of basic commodities like rice and sugar. “Market players are also eagerly waiting to know who will take over the offices of the Ministry of Agriculture and Commerce as this will play an important role,” Yudhistira said.

On the global economic front, Yudhistira said the next administration will face headwinds as overall economic growth is expected to slow over the next two years.

“The Chinese economy, as our largest trading partner, is also facing problems domestically. There is a real estate crisis, there is a slowdown, domestic retail consumption is also weak in China, this will certainly pose challenges” for the Indonesian government in the future, he said. .

Trying to soften the image of a strong man

Subianto has attempted to soften his public image, including with a recent social media campaign describing him as a “cuddly grandpa.”

However, the rebranding belies his troubled past with ties to Indonesia's Suharto dictatorship, which ended in 1998. For 15 years, Subianto was Suharto's son-in-law.

Subianto has denied committing human rights violations while serving as a military commander. Image: Wikipedia/Indonesian National Army Command and Staff College

Subianto is accused of being involved in several human rights violations while operating in Timor-Leste in the 1980s and 1990s as commander of an Indonesian special forces unit during Indonesia's occupation of that country. country now independent. Subianto has denied the allegations.

He is also accused of commanding a unit allegedly involved in the kidnapping and torture of pro-democracy activists at the end of the Suharto dictatorship in the late 1990s.

Although he was never formally charged, Subianto was dishonorably discharged from the army after the incident and went into exile.

For two decades, until he became defense minister in 2019, Subianto was barred from entering the United States due to alleged human rights violations in Timor-Leste.

But it seems Indonesians are ready to put Subianto's past behind them, as one voter told DW: “Give him a chance, why not, he's already old.”

Edited by: Wesley Rahn