



A s China has Hong Kong has struggled to open up to the world, just like Hong Kong. The former British colony has long established itself as Asia's global city, a place more international than the continent. But on top of the pandemic, a sweeping national security law passed in 2020 has crushed dissent and frightened outsiders. Some 34 million tourists still visited the country last year, but this is only 57% of pre-pandemic figures. Hong Kong officials hoped holding large events could help. To that end, they offered 16 million Hong Kong dollars ($2 million) to help fund a friendly soccer match featuring Lionel Messi, an Argentine superstar. Promoters plastered Mr Messi's face on billboards across the city. On February 4, Inter Miami, Mr. Messi's club, faced a local team in Hong Kong's largest stadium. Nearly 40,000 people paid up to HK$4,880 to watch. They were disappointed. Mr Messi (pictured) spent the match on the bench, apparently suffering from a groin strain. The crowd booed Inter Miami off the field. To make matters worse, three days later, Mr. Messi played a match in Japan, China's long-time rival. The injury didn't just ruin the football game; it also sparked a nationalist storm. Regina Ip, a pro-mainland MP from Hong Kong, said on social media that Mr Messi had deliberately and calculatedly thumbed his nose at the city. She suggested that foreign tracers' code black was to blame. An editorial in the World Time, a state-run tabloid, speculated that foreign powers were trying to undermine Hong Kong's economy. Mr Messi's account on Weibo, a social media platform, was flooded with angry commenters. The authorities in Beijing and Hangzhou then declared that they would no longer host the Argentine national football team during the two friendly matches scheduled for March. The decision was made for reasons that are known to everyone, according to Hangzhou officials. Tatler Asia, the organizer of the match in Hong Kong, has pledged to return 50% of ticket prices. All of this makes Hong Kong worryingly similar to the mainland, where brands and celebrities are reluctant to offend thin-skinned nationalists. Besides football, Hong Kongers are talking about Expats, an Amazon Prime show about wealthy foreigners living in the city. The authorities hoped it would be good for Hong Kong's image. In 2021, they even bypassed quarantine rules to allow Nicole Kidman, an Australian actress, to film on location. But some politicians said the series painted a negative image of the city. When it premiered on January 26, Amazon did not make it available to viewers in the territory. Undeterred, Hong Kong officials say they are planning dozens more mega-events to attract tourists. A new 50,000-seat stadium is expected to open later this year. But in Hong Kong, as in mainland China, sports stars and other celebrities will have to exercise more caution. Subscribers can sign up for Drum Tower, our new weekly newsletter, to understand what the world is doing about China and what China is doing to the world.

