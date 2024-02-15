Rakhi Sawant is an Imran Khan fan – who would have thought – Celebrities





In the realm of celebrity shenanigans, we once again find ourselves perplexed by the latest installment in the Rakhi Sawant saga. Bollywood's self-proclaimed drama queen has once again grabbed attention, this time, not with her infamous dance moves or melodramatic antics, but with her new, or shall we say newly declared, love interest for none other than 'Imran Khan.

In a stunning 26-second video clip that set social media buzzing faster than Sawant can change his outfit, the actor was seen professing his undying affection for the Pakistani politician. Sawant exclaimed, Imran Khan! I really like Imran Khan!

But Sawant was not content with just a passing statement. She boldly proclaimed herself to be the first Indian girl to publicly support Imran Khan and his political party, PTI. Is it true? We can't verify it, but she could definitely be the first celebrity to do so. We can only imagine that collective eyebrows are raised in our own country as people reflect on this unexpected turn of events.

In a move that can only be described as a cross between Bollywood, politics, reality TV, Sawant declared his intention to cross the border and grace Pakistan with his presence, all in the name of felicitating his new political love for his triumphs if he is returned to power. And as if that wasn't enough, she even promised to perform Umrah again, because nothing evokes devotion like a pilgrimage mixed with political aspirations.

Not content with words, Sawant dedicated her latest song, aptly titled Drama Queen, to Imran. But amid all the theatrics and declarations of undying love, Sawant didn't forget to add a touch of political commentary to the mix. Expressing dismay at his imprisonment, the former prime minister is currently in prison and has been convicted in three separate cases. She passionately argued that Pakistan's democracy was being trampled.

In his infinite wisdom, Sawant also assured that despite the theatrics and drama, Imran's rise to power is inevitable because the people want it. Who needs polls and political analysis when you have the divine vision of a Bollywood diva, right?

We wonder what other comments Sawant has on the current political state of Pakistan. Does she have anything to say about Shehbaz Sharif's fashion? Slips of the tongue from Bilawal Bhutto-Zardaris?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://images.dawn.com/news/1192257/rakhi-sawant-is-an-imran-khan-fan-who-wouldve-thought The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

