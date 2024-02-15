India's Modi pledges to 'expand' ties with Qatar





Doha (AFP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pledged to strengthen ties with Qatar during his first visit to the gas-rich Gulf emirate since 2016.

1 minute

In a meeting with Qatar's leader, Modi “pledged to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation with Qatar”, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Prime Minister also thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for welcoming the 800,000-strong Indian community to this small Gulf state. The visit follows the release earlier this month of eight former members of the Indian Navy arrested by Qatar and sentenced to death, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. New Delhi has never provided details about the eight Indian nationals or their alleged crimes, and Qatar has not made the accusations public. But Indian media reported that the men – among them former high-ranking and decorated officers, including captains who once commanded warships – were arrested in Doha in August 2022 on charges of spying for Israel. In a rare public statement on the case while it was under review in October, Qatar said it had full confidence in the independence and integrity of its judicial system. The release of the former sailors was presented in the Indian press as a significant diplomatic victory for Modi. The announcement follows a major liquefied natural gas deal between India and Qatar's state-owned hydrocarbon giants Petronet and QatarEnergy. Under the deal, the Gulf state will supply energy-hungry India with 7.5 million tonnes of LNG per year for the next 20 years. India's foreign ministry said that during Modi's meeting with the emir, the two discussed “economic cooperation, investments, energy partnership”, as well as cultural ties. Political expert Michael Kugelman told AFP that Modi's visit consolidated the restart of relations between India and Qatar. “I would certainly view Modi's visit to Doha as reflecting a new phase of a relationship that New Delhi would like to strengthen,” he said. “I think it would not have been possible to enter this new phase until the ex-marine issue was resolved. I think that created an opening for Modi to begin this new phase,” said the South Asia director for the United States. added the Wilson Center based. 2024 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240215-india-s-modi-commits-to-expanding-qatar-ties The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos