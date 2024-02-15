Who is Prabowo Subianto, the presumptive president-elect of Indonesia?





A strongman apparatchik accused of multiple human rights violations. A violent nationalist. A pious defender of Muslims. A loyal sidekick of a popular president with few personal accomplishments. Prabowo Subianto has been called all of these names over the years he has sought power in Indonesia. He is now expected to be the country's next president. Unofficial results from Wednesday's election show he won a decisive victory, with nearly 60 percent of the vote. During the campaign, Mr. Prabowo repeatedly promised that he would continue the path and policies set by Joko Widodo, the popular outgoing president. That would mean spending billions of dollars on social programs like school meals, health care and housing. Mr. Joko, who defeated Mr. Probowo in the previous election and is expected to step down in October, also appears to be offering support to his former rival, through his 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who will be Mr. Vice-president of Prabowos. But it remains unclear what kind of leader Mr. Prabowo, 72, will be. In the past, he has questioned the need for democracy and is known for his volatile character and erratic behavior. During this campaign, he insisted on his commitment to democracy.

With Prabowo, we don't trust him, so the public will give him much less room to maneuver, said Dewi Fortuna Anwar, who was a senior adviser to Indonesia's vice president in the 2000s. He will probably be eager to show off his credentials democratic.

Indonesia's future is crucial to the world. With a population of around 270 million, it is the fourth most populous country in the world and has an important role to play in geopolitics and climate change. It is the largest exporter of coal and has significant deposits of nickel, a key element in electric car batteries. American officials consider this country to be one of the most important pivotal states in the world in the struggle for influence with China. At the turn of the century, Indonesia was in turmoil. Soldiers have shot at student activists in the streets, the country's Chinese ethnic minority has been the target of communal violence, and terrorist attacks have become more frequent. Pro-democracy protests led to the fall of Suharto, the dictator who ruled Indonesia for more than three decades and was once Mr. Prabowo's father-in-law. The military was largely kept out of politics and elections were of vital importance. When Mr. Joko won the presidency in 2014, he represented a significant first: a leader who did not come from the political or military elite, and who campaigned as a down-to-earth reformer.

Mr. Joko has embarked on ambitious infrastructure and social welfare programs, such as building thousands of kilometers of roads and establishing universal health care. He won a second term and defeated the same opponent as the first time: Mr. Prabowo. He then appointed Mr. Prabowo as defense minister, thereby co-opting his main rival. About a year ago, Mr. Joko tried to put Mr. Prabowo and Ganjar Pranowo, the heir apparent to Mr. Joko's party, on the same ticket, according to Mr. Ganjar. Mr. Prabowos' argument was that he was running for the presidency for just one term, Mr. Ganjar said, adding: I didn't want that. So there was no agreement. In October, Mr. Joko's brother-in-law voted decisively in the Constitutional Court to expand the eligibility of vice-presidential candidates, allowing Mr. Joko's son, Gibran, to run on the list by Mr. Prabowo. Critics say this publicly links Mr Prabowos' candidacy to Mr Joko's dynastic aspirations and continued influence. Jokowi clearly dreams that Prabowo will allow him to be a backseat driver, which I don't think will be the case, Ms Dewi said, using the president's nickname. Maybe Prabowo will defer to Jokowi in the first days or weeks, but I don't think any self-respecting president will allow a former president to give him too much advice.

Mr. Prabowos's supporters say he learned from Mr. Joko how to woo the public. During this election campaign, Mr. Prabowo abandoned his stubbornly nationalist and Islamist personas.

Instead, he tried to cultivate a popular grandfatherly image with awkward dances at rallies and music videos on social media. Many young people, Indonesia's largest voting bloc, care little about its past. For some Indonesians, many of whom pinned their hopes on Mr. Joko, Mr. Prabowo's rise with the support of the outgoing president seems a setback for the country's hard-won democracy. The 2024 election is a red mark that the public will remember, said Media Wahyudi Askar, director of public policy at the Center for Economic and Legal Studies. Even though Prabowo and Jokowi ultimately emerged victorious, a significant part of society remains dissatisfied. Official election results will not be released for a month, and Mr. Prabowos's opponents have said it is too early to declare a winner. But on Wednesday, as it became clear that Mr. Prabowo had a commanding lead, some expressed concern about their future.

Many people are afraid, said Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a researcher at the National Agency for Research and Innovation. I think it's because we are haunted by the phobia of the New Order era, he said, referring to the rule of Suharto, Mr. Prabowo's former father-in-law. At that time, Mr. Prabowo was the commander of the feared special forces. He was convicted of ordering the kidnapping of political dissidents in 1998, for which he was later fired by the military. More than a dozen people are still missing and feared dead. This record resulted in him being banned from entering the United States for nearly two decades.

On Wednesday evening, Mr. Prabowo sought to present himself as a unifying figure. Now the campaign is over, we are reunited, brothers and sisters, he told his supporters. Let's forget the harsh words. Between brothers and sisters, fights are normal. But quarrels must not turn into lasting divisions. Mr Prabowo presented a plan called Golden Indonesia 2045 which he said would contribute to the country's development in the coming decades. He pledged to provide free lunches and milk to schoolchildren and build modern hospitals in every regency and city. He also announced that he would build 3 million homes for the needy and increase teachers' salaries.

His rivals are wondering about the budget necessary for all these programs. Mr. Prabowos' free lunch program would cost a whopping $25.6 billion a year. Mr Prabowo says he sees Indonesia's domestic prosperity as a way for the country to establish a stronger global presence. He has no plans to deviate from Indonesia's long-standing non-aligned foreign policy. Mr. Prabowo was educated in England and Switzerland. He joined the army and trained at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Benning in Georgia in the 1980s. But Mr. Prabowo always stressed the importance of Indonesian autonomy in a postcolonial world. Last November, for example, he criticized the European Union for regulations on deforestation that would prevent many of Indonesia's main exports from entering the European market. I think there's a bit of injustice sometimes, he said. It was the Europeans who forced us to plant tea, coffee, rubber and chocolate. And now you say we are destroying our forests? You destroyed our forests first. Muktita Suhartono , Hasya Nindita And Hindryati too reports contributed.

