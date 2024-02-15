Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PM candidate





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has nominated party general secretary Omar Ayub Khan as his prime ministerial candidate, Dawn reports.

According to former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser who met the PTI chief in prison, Khan called for engagement with other political parties currently protesting the February 8 election results.

Omar is in hiding after facing more than 20 criminal charges following the May 9 riots.

“All the children know about the stuff that happened during the elections and how our mandate was stolen,” Qaiser was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Earlier this week, the PTI announced that it would ally with another political party Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen at the Centre.

Meanwhile, the parties of Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) reached an agreement to form a government. The two parties were part of a coalition that ousted Khan from power in 2022.

Bhutto's father, Asif Ali Zardari, told a press conference that although his party and the PML-N fought over the elections, they had come together in the interest of the nation.

“It is not necessary that [we fight] forever,” Zardari said.

PTI-backed independent candidates emerged as the largest bloc winning 101 seats in the National Assembly. The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. According to the Pakistani constitution, a government can only be formed by a recognized party or a coalition of parties. Nawaz Sharif has already appointed his brother Shehbaz as Prime Minister.

Khan and his party have said they believe the election was rigged against them and plan to contest the results.

“I warn against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes. Such daylight theft would not only be disrespectful to citizens but would also push the country’s economy further into a downward spiral,” Khan was quoted as saying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stratnewsglobal.com/articles/imran-khan-nominates-omar-ayub-as-pm-candidate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos