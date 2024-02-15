Voters in two UK special elections deliver verdict as gloom grows for Sunak government





LONDON — Voters in two districts in England are voting Thursday to replace lawmakers who suddenly left one in protest, the other in a cloud. The result could deepen the gloom among the ruling Tories and give momentum to rivals plotting against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The Conservatives won the House of Commons seats of Kingswood, in the southwest of England, and Wellingborough, in the center of the country, by wide margins in the last national election in 2019. Lawmaker Chris Skidmore walked out of the Kingswood seat last month to protest Sunak's lack of commitment to green energy. Longtime Wellingborough lawmaker Peter Bone was ousted amid allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct. Losing either seat would give the Conservative government the unwanted record of suffering more by-election losses between national elections than any government since the 1960s. Polling stations close at 10:00 p.m. (22:00 GMT) and results will be announced on Friday morning. The Conservatives have lost four by-elections and won one since Sunak took office in October 2022. He replaced Liz Truss, who shook the economy with a plan of unfunded tax cuts and failed to deliver only seven weeks in power. Sunak, the fifth Conservative leader since 2016, has restored some stability, but has failed to revive the ruling party's popularity. With national elections due this year, the Conservatives consistently trail Labor by between 10 and 20 points in opinion polls. The Conservatives have been in power nationally since 2010, years marked by austerity following the global banking crisis, Britain's controversial decision to leave the European Union, a global pandemic and a European war that triggered the worst cost of living crisis in decades. Polls show the Conservatives are losing support across the country, from affluent southern voters put off by Brexit to working-class voters in the north who left Labor for the 2019 election, when the prime minister then-Boris Johnson promised to extend prosperity to long-neglected areas. . These promises remain largely unfulfilled and Britain's economic growth is virtually at a standstill, with the country falling into recession at the end of 2023 for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Sunak's only consolation is that Labor is also in trouble, with leader Keir Starmer struggling to stamp out allegations of anti-Semitism within the party. This week, the party disavowed its candidate in another special election over comments he made about Israel. Azhar Ali has been selected to stand for Labor in the February 29 special election in the Rochdale constituency in northwest England. He was suspended by the Labor Party after a newspaper published comments he made at a local party meeting last year, saying Israel had authorized the Hamas attack on October 7 as pretext to invade Gaza. The Labor Party also suspended one of its general election candidates over alleged comments made at the same meeting. Critics have said the incidents are proof that Labor has failed to stamp out the anti-Semitism that simmered under previous leader Jeremy Corbyn, a staunch supporter of the Palestinians and a critic of Israel. Labor Finance spokeswoman Rachel Reeves said if we had known about these things, we would have acted sooner. We can't see everything everywhere, but when we see evidence of anti-Semitism, we act quickly to ensure the highest standards, and rightly so, among our MPs and among our parliamentary candidates,” she said. THURSDAY.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/voters-uk-special-elections-deliver-verdict-gloom-mounts-107259148 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos