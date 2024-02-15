Politics
Turkey and Egypt find common ground in Gaza on which to base their rapprochement
After years of tension, Turkey and Egypt ready to rebuild bilateral relations. This rapprochement was consolidated during the recent trip to Cairo by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan's visit was the first since 2012, since a year later, in 2013, the two countries suspended relations due to Ankara's support for the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization described as terrorist by Egypt.
The Muslim Brotherhood has always been the main bone of contention between Turkey and Egypt, although today, with the Gaza war, the two countries found an issue of common interest on which to collaborate and base their rapprochement.
Indeed, during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Erdogan assured that Turkey was “ready” to cooperate with Cairo to rebuild Gaza. The situation in the Palestinian enclave and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas were at the center of the meeting between the two leaders, who pledged to continue cooperating “to end the bloodshed in Gaza.” .
To this end, Erdogan stressed that he was determined to intensify negotiations with Egypt at all levels in order to establish peace and stability in Gaza.where heavy fighting is currently raging between the Israeli Defense Forces and the Hamas terrorist group.
President @RTErdoganarrived in Egypt to pay an official visit, was welcomed with a ceremony by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at Cairo International Airport. pic.twitter.com/LPF1pvIawy
Presidency of the Republic of Trkiye (@trpresidency) February 14, 2024
“We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire and the need to achieve calm in the West Bank,” said Al-Sisi, who also called for the resumption of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.
Egypt is one of the main mediators, along with Qatar, in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Cairo is playing a leading role in talks and negotiations for a truce and the release of the hostages.
Due to its border with Gaza, Egypt is one of the countries most interested in restoring peace to the region. In this regard, Cairo has repeatedly made clear that it will not allow the exodus of refugees from Gaza across its border.
Turkish President Erdogan is received by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi during the official welcoming ceremony at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo. pic.twitter.com/w5XTIpJXFv
TRT World (@trtworld) February 14, 2024
Israel began its military operation on Palestinian territory after an unprecedented Hamas attack that left 1,200 Israelis dead and thousands injured.. Members of the terrorist organization also kidnapped more than 200 people, more than 100 of whom are still in Gaza.
On the other hand, Hamas continues to launch recurring rocket attacks on Israeli territory, which led to the evacuation of thousands of Israeli citizens from the south of the country. The same is true in northern Israel, from where thousands have fled due to constant attacks by the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Israel's response in Gaza has left more than 28,000 dead, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.. Israel rejects these figures and accuses the terrorist group of using civilians as human shields.
Over the past 24 hours in Gaza, IDF troops:
Identified a terrorist cell entering a compound, where they loaded an anti-tank missile intended to be fired at IDF troops. In response, a fighter jet targeted and neutralized the terrorists.
Neutralization of 2 terrorists who tried to move pic.twitter.com/2wvG7rWGBo
Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 13, 2024
Turkey and Egypt to strengthen partnership on series of issues
In addition to discussing a common path on the Gaza conflict, Erdogan and Al-Sissi pledge to strengthen bilateral ties in trade, energy and defense. In this regard, Turkey announced this month that it would provide Egypt with armed drones.
Erdogan also pledged to increase trade with Egypt by up to $15 billion in the short term.. “I would like to highlight the continued ties between our peoples over the past ten years, while our trade and investment relations have seen constant growth,” Al-Sissi for his part said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/politics/turkey-and-egypt-find-common-ground-in-gaza-on-which-to-base-their-rapprochement/20240215115144196895.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian Supreme Court strikes down controversial election fundraising tool
- Turkey and Egypt find common ground in Gaza on which to base their rapprochement
- Voters in two UK special elections deliver verdict as gloom grows for Sunak government
- Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone features in Hilton's marketing campaign
- Check out upcoming activities in Fountain Hills
- Alastair McKimm leaves iD Magazine
- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes western Mexico
- Kansas City mourns DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, victim of Chiefs parade shooting | Entertainment
- This CEO is a technology expert pioneering new frontiers in medical technology
- Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PM candidate
- Trump's New York hush money case to take place in March, judge says
- Who is Prabowo Subianto, the presumptive president-elect of Indonesia?