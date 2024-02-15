Turkey and Egypt find common ground in Gaza on which to base their rapprochement

After years of tension, Turkey and Egypt ready to rebuild bilateral relations. This rapprochement was consolidated during the recent trip to Cairo by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan's visit was the first since 2012, since a year later, in 2013, the two countries suspended relations due to Ankara's support for the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization described as terrorist by Egypt.

The Muslim Brotherhood has always been the main bone of contention between Turkey and Egypt, although today, with the Gaza war, the two countries found an issue of common interest on which to collaborate and base their rapprochement.

Indeed, during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Erdogan assured that Turkey was “ready” to cooperate with Cairo to rebuild Gaza. The situation in the Palestinian enclave and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas were at the center of the meeting between the two leaders, who pledged to continue cooperating “to end the bloodshed in Gaza.” .

To this end, Erdogan stressed that he was determined to intensify negotiations with Egypt at all levels in order to establish peace and stability in Gaza.where heavy fighting is currently raging between the Israeli Defense Forces and the Hamas terrorist group.

President Erdogan arrived in Egypt to pay an official visit, was welcomed with a ceremony by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at Cairo International Airport.

“We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire and the need to achieve calm in the West Bank,” said Al-Sisi, who also called for the resumption of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Egypt is one of the main mediators, along with Qatar, in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Cairo is playing a leading role in talks and negotiations for a truce and the release of the hostages.

Due to its border with Gaza, Egypt is one of the countries most interested in restoring peace to the region. In this regard, Cairo has repeatedly made clear that it will not allow the exodus of refugees from Gaza across its border.

Turkish President Erdogan is received by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi during the official welcoming ceremony at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

Israel began its military operation on Palestinian territory after an unprecedented Hamas attack that left 1,200 Israelis dead and thousands injured.. Members of the terrorist organization also kidnapped more than 200 people, more than 100 of whom are still in Gaza.

On the other hand, Hamas continues to launch recurring rocket attacks on Israeli territory, which led to the evacuation of thousands of Israeli citizens from the south of the country. The same is true in northern Israel, from where thousands have fled due to constant attacks by the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Israel's response in Gaza has left more than 28,000 dead, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.. Israel rejects these figures and accuses the terrorist group of using civilians as human shields.

Over the past 24 hours in Gaza, IDF troops: Identified a terrorist cell entering a compound, where they loaded an anti-tank missile intended to be fired at IDF troops. In response, a fighter jet targeted and neutralized the terrorists.

Turkey and Egypt to strengthen partnership on series of issues

In addition to discussing a common path on the Gaza conflict, Erdogan and Al-Sissi pledge to strengthen bilateral ties in trade, energy and defense. In this regard, Turkey announced this month that it would provide Egypt with armed drones.

Erdogan also pledged to increase trade with Egypt by up to $15 billion in the short term.. “I would like to highlight the continued ties between our peoples over the past ten years, while our trade and investment relations have seen constant growth,” Al-Sissi for his part said.