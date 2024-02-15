Indian Supreme Court strikes down controversial election fundraising tool





India's Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a controversial fundraising mechanism that allowed individuals and companies to make anonymous political donations, a system widely seen as a benefit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party. Although the ruling came just months before the country's next general election, likely too early to affect its outcome, activists said it could ultimately strengthen campaign finance accountability. The decision on electoral bonds, as these fundraising instruments are called, came six years after they were introduced by Mr Modis' government. According to political analysts, his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party raised huge sums of money during this period, both through electoral bonds and other avenues of money it used to crushing rivals in elections and stifling opposition voices more generally. Under the contested fundraising scheme, the government-owned State Bank of India, the country's largest commercial bank, issued paper bonds that could be purchased in exchange for donations to a political party of the donors' choosing . They range from just $12 to more than $120,000, with no limit on the number of bonds a donor can purchase.

Although the purchases were anonymous, in the sense that they were not made public, the identity of each buyer was known to the federal government-run State Bank of India. This decision was taken with a laudable objective of bringing transparency to the electoral system. We respect the court order, Ravi Shankar Prasad, a ruling party leader, said of the Supreme Court's decision. We will give an appropriate response after studying the entire judgment. In their 232-page ruling, the justices wrote that they questioned how elected representatives could be held accountable to the electorate if corporations, which bring with them enormous finances and engage in quid pro quo deals with parties, are authorized to contribute unlimited amounts. In other words, the Supreme Court did not take seriously the idea that corporations gave money to politicians purely out of a sense of civic duty. The reasons for the companies' political contributions are as plain as the day, the judges wrote. Yet the integrity of the electoral process is essential to maintaining a democratic form of government. During court hearings, Prashant Bhushan, one of the lawyers who filed the case against the government, told judges that about 99% of the bonds issued ended up with the ruling party and its allies.

In its ruling on Thursday, the five judges declared the entire system unconstitutional and ordered the State Bank of India to stop issuing further bonds. He also ordered that all funding received by political parties since April 2019 through the bonds be reported to the country's Federal Election Commission. For decades, some Indians have called for transparency in campaign financing as their elections have become more expensive. By some estimates, Indian elections now cost even more than competitive elections in the United States. Police often seize large sums of cash, alcohol and other gifts offered to candidates and parties, intended for distribution to voters before elections. Political observers say politicians who spend the most money to win elections tend to become corrupt the quickest, as they look for the first opportunity to fund their future campaigns. In 2017, when Mr Modis' government introduced the electoral bond system, his finance minister argued that it was necessary to bring transparency to election campaign financing. Opposition politicians and other critics noted that the nature of the system seemed best designed to benefit politicians already in power. In a recent report, the Association for Democratic Reforms or ADR., a nonprofit working to clean up India's elections, said individuals and companies bought about $2 billion in electoral bonds last November and that Mr. Modis's party alone had received about 90 percent of the corporate share of these donations last November. the previous financial year.

Jagdeep S. Chhokar, a member of the ADR and one of the petitioners before the Supreme Court, said the judgment would prevent further damage of the type caused to the electoral system in recent years and should help level the playing field of the political game in the country. future. The project was likely to give an additional advantage to any ruling party. And it could choke off funding for all opposition political parties, giving the government the power to surreptitiously monitor the fundraising efforts of its rivals. This mischief has been removed, Mr. Chhokar said.

