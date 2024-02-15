Donald Trump again threatens to sacrifice NATO allies to Russia | Donald Trump





Donald Trump has doubled down on his threat to undermine NATO, repeating his threat not to protect countries he says aren't paying enough to maintain the alliance and saying those nations don't care how stupid the United States is.

At a rally in South Carolina on Wednesday night, Trump said: “I said: Look, if they're not going to pay, they're not going to protect, OK? And [Joe] Biden who said, “Oh, this is so bad. It's so terrible that he could say that. Nobody pays their bills.

One of the heads of state said: “Does this mean that if we don't pay the bills you won't protect us? That's exactly what it means. I'm not going to protect you.

The next day, the former president and likely Republican nominee spoke to reporters outside a New York courthouse, where he attended a hearing in his criminal trial on charges involving secret money payments to a star cinema for adults.

NATO countries must pay, Trump said. They have to pay their bills. The United States will receive 200 billion dollars and them 25 billion dollars. Their economy, when you add up the countries that make up NATO, is about the same size as ours. So they were making $200 billion, they were making $25 billion and it was a lot bigger for them because we have an ocean in between. [us and Russia].

The source of Trump's numbers was not immediately clear. NATO members have committed to spending at least 2% of their GDP on defense each year. According to NATO estimates, Poland spends the most, at 3.9%, followed by the United States with 3.5%.

On Thursday, Trump continued: So NATO countries have to pay. They're not paying, they're not paying what they should and they're laughing at how stupid the United States of America is, where we have a guy who gives away $60 billion every time someone comes and asks for it. . We shouldn't do this. They make fun of us. They think we are a stupid country because of our leadership.

The US Senate this week approved $60 billion in aid to Ukraine (which is not a NATO member) in its fight against the Russian invasion, a decision welcomed by Biden. But Republicans who control the House of Representatives are unlikely to approve the bill.

Last week, Trump sparked outrage and concern when he said he would encourage Russia to attack NATO members it deemed financially delinquent.

Biden expressed his outrage, telling reporters at the White House on Tuesday: Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it. The worst part is that he really means it. No other president in our history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as possible: I never will.

For God's sake, it's stupid, it's shameful, it's dangerous. It's not American. When America gives its word, it means something, so when we make a commitment, we keep it. And NATO is a sacred commitment.

Bloomberg News reported that Trump allies preparing for a possible second term have essentially discussed a two-tier NATO alliance, in which Article Five, which requires common defense of any member attacked, would only apply 'to countries that meet their defense spending targets.

In Brussels, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary general, said Trump threatened to undermine the credibility of NATO's deterrent.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg told reporters that defense investments among member countries were on track.

We are 31 democratic nations on both sides of the Atlantic, Stoltenberg said. And since this alliance has existed, there have been different points of view and discussions.

Expressing confidence that NATO will remain the strongest and most successful alliance in history, Stoltenberg added: “I hope that the United States will continue to be a faithful ally.

