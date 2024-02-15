Imran Khan 'ready' to talk to PPP for government formation





PTI lawyer Saif denies 'misleading information' about party's contacts with PPP for government formation

Committee to be formed for negotiations: sources. Asad Qaiser will head the committee to hold negotiations with the PPP and others. PTI-backed independents won most of the NA seats.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has reportedly softened his stance towards his political rivals by agreeing to hold talks with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on the issue of formation of a government at the Centre, party sources told Geo. News Thursday.

According to the sources, incarcerated Khan is “ready” to speak to the PPP.

“Ties between the two political parties will be strengthened,” the sources said, adding that a committee will be formed for negotiations between the PTI and PPP on government formation.

The development comes as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has joined hands with other political parties, including the PPP, to form a coalition government at the Centre, despite independent candidates backed by The PTI won the largest number of seats in the National Assembly in the February 8 elections.

The PTI also plans to reach out to its rivals such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Awami National Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and other nationalist parties protesting against allegations of electoral fraud.

This development comes two days after PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed his willingness to hold talks with the PTI to promote the reconciliation process in the country.

We wanted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to also be included in the reconciliation process, because we want not only PTI to be part of this reconciliation process, but all political powers to be part of the reconciliation process.

We want to go hand in hand with the economic, defense and other such things and ensure the success of Mian Sahib and other friends so that we can make Pakistan and its people successful, he announced Tuesday during a joint press conference of the six-party alliance.

“Misleading reports”

However, the PTI denied reports that it had approached the PPP for government formation.

PTI chief Muhammad Ali Saif's lawyer said the party founder had strictly advised against holding talks with the PPP and PML-N.

Reports of [PTI] forming a government with a PPP is misleading. The PTI founder said he would sit in opposition but would not forge an alliance with the PPP and PML-N, he added.

Later, while speaking to reporters after meeting Khan in Rawalpindi, lawyers Gohar Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat also ruled out a coalition with the Bilawal-led party.

We informed Khan Sahib about the PPP messages. In response, Khan Sahib categorically rejected the idea of ​​sharing power with the PPP or PML-N, Marwat told reporters.

Khan nominates Omer Ayub for prime minister

On the other hand, the party announced the appointment of its general secretary Omar Ayub Khan as Prime Minister of the country.

The important plans were announced by leader Asad Qaiser who shared the developments at a press conference after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

The sources informed Geo News about Khan's decision to form a committee to negotiate with political parties under Qaiser's leadership.

According to the sources, the PTI founder told Qaiser that all decisions would be taken in consultation with political leaders and they should prepare for the formation of the government.

Khan was also consulted on an alliance with a new political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the task of which was also given to Qaiser, the sources added.

The political committee will take decisions regarding negotiations with political parties, the party sources said, adding that the PTI founder was ready to discuss serious issues with them.

“Imran Khan seeks US help against rigging”

PTI leader Barrister Saif, who was also present during the press conference, said that the PTI founder wants the US to keep an eye on election fraud and raise its voice against it.

The United States has supported and propped up dictators and corrupt people all over the world, Saif said, conveying Khan's message, but Washington now has a chance to rectify its mistakes.

He added that the United States did not raise its voice on Pakistan's elections, as it should have done.

Meanwhile, lawyer Saif also announced that the party would appoint Asad Qaiser's brother Aqeebullah as the speaker of KP assemblies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/531234-imran-khan-ready-to-talk-to-ppp-for-govt-formation-in-centre The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos