Reviews | People-to-people exchanges are essential to healthy relations between China and the United States





After last November's summit between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden, a senior American diplomat welcomed their commitment to relaunching bilateral trade, frozen by the pandemic and a serious deterioration in relations. This was arguably considered the biggest gain of the summit. Less than three months later, what's wrong? Beijing's embassy in Washington has protested what it describes as unwarranted interrogations, harassment, cancellation of visas and even expulsion of several students with valid travel permits upon their arrival at the Dulles International Airport, near the American capital. The embassy said students returning from a vacation in China or a trip and arriving to start classes faced lengthy interrogations and scrutiny of their electronic devices. The complaint comes as the two powers take steps to stabilize bilateral relations, including calling for the restoration of people-to-people exchanges. Last month, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan agreed to take further steps to expand people-to-people exchanges. China's top diplomat Wang Yi (R) and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last month they agreed to take further steps to expand people-to-people exchanges. Photo: Xinhua China has also faced complaints of prolonged visa and entry difficulties, limited flight availability and a more uncertain security climate, despite policy measures to encourage foreign visitors, including travel agreements. visa exemption. Xi told U.S. business leaders last November that Beijing was prepared to invite 50,000 young Americans to China for exchanges and studies over the next five years. Some academic exchanges took place, notably a delegation of around thirty young researchers from the Harvard Kennedy School. But they must gain momentum as an expression of good faith. China's foreign friendship chief goes on tour to strengthen ties with US The Xi-Biden summit in November focused on workable cooperation agreements to lay the foundation for solving more difficult problems. But it is the resumption of dynamic people-to-people exchanges that will support the resumption of bilateral relations and provide the best hope of overcoming inevitable setbacks. U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns told the Post after the summit that China and the United States must resume people-to-people exchanges at all levels to prevent their delicate relationship from being derailed again. He is right.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3252112/people-exchanges-key-healthy-relations-between-china-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos