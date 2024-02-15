The 2024 Indonesian Elections and Their Implications for U.S. Foreign Policy

After two terms under President Joko Jokowi Widodo, Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, went to the polls on February 14 in its fifth democratic election since the fall of Suharto in 1998. Faced with a choice between Prabowo Subianto, the outgoing Minister of Defense and a former general accused of human rights violations; Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java and candidate for Jokowi's party (but, above all, not Jokowi's designated successor); and Anies Baswedan, a former Jakarta governor who courted conservative Islamic groupsIndonesians overwhelmingly chose Prabowo with 58 percent of the vote according to unofficial counts. This choice is important, both for its implications for Indonesian democracy and for U.S.-Indonesian relations.

The race to succeed Jokowi has been marked by a whirlwind of political maneuvering. Politics in Indonesia have a tendency to service personality before politics, as well as well-established political dynasties and patronage networks. Illustrating this dynamic, Prabowo was once Jokowi's fierce rival in two previous elections before entering the cabinet as defense minister after their political reconciliation. In this election, Prabowo chose Jokowis' son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice presidential candidate. This made Prabowo Jokowi's chosen successor despite Jokowi's own party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, ruling Ganjar. Strained relations between the party leader Megawati Sukarnoputri (herself child of independence leader Sukarno and former president) and Jokowi contributed to the division, as did Jokowis' efforts to consolidate lasting influence for himself and his family after his term ended.

Unfazed by their efforts, Prabowo clinched victory in a single round, aided by the implicit but clear favor of the hugely popular Jokowi.

Prabowos' opponents ultimately proved unable to overcome his strong lead in the polls in recent months. Ganjar continued to pursue Jokowis legacy of national economic orientation and Anies got the support of conservative Islamic organizations, but neither has made much progress. Faced with falling positions in polls leading up to the election, Prabowos even competes floated by supporting each other in the event of a second round to defeat the former Minister of Defense. Unfazed by their efforts, Prabowo clinched victory in a single round, aided by the implicit but clear favor of the hugely popular Jokowi.

Indonesia Democratic Health Declaration

In the context of the last two decades, the Indonesian elections are a triumph and Indonesia can rightly be proud. By successfully holding a fifth presidential election, Indonesia shows it stands out as one of the strongest democracies in a region plagued by rising authoritarianism.

But, for many observers, the new President Prabowo displays authoritarian rhetoric and allegations of human rights violations.he was even banned from entering the United States before his appointment as Minister of Defenseincrease concerns about the risk of damage to Indonesian democratic institutions. While others point out While Indonesia's democracy remains entrenched, concerns about Indonesia's institutions under President Prabowo are justified.

The years following the fall of Cold War strongman Suhartos in 1998 held the promise of a reform and deepening democratization. Again, democratization slowed considerably under Jokowi. The situation has even been reversed in certain respects, notably with the increasing repression of criticsthe weakening of anti-corruption measuresand Jokowis clandestine involvement in the 2024 elections.

Although he initially presented himself as a political outsider and a reformer, Jokowi worked to establish his own political dynasty. The selection of Jokowi's son Gibran as Prabowo's running mate required a special exemption to a law banning people under 40 from running for office. It was granted in a controversial decision by the Constitutional Court supervised by Jokowi's own brother-in-law. The judge in question was later removed for conflict of interest after the fact, but the decision stood, paving the way for Prabowos to win. Today, with Prabowo at the helm of Jakarta, the long-term health of Indonesia's democracy is worth monitoring.

Implications for American foreign policy?

From the American perspective, Prabowos' election is not just about the state of Indonesian democracy. Jakarta's strategic location in the Indo-Pacific, its size, and its emerging leadership role in the Global South and Southeast Asia require U.S. attention.

In short, the contours of Indonesia's foreign policy and its positioning vis-à-vis the United States and China are unlikely to change much under the new president. Indonesia has long practiced independent and active foreign policy via hedging behavior designed to protect against dependence or vulnerability to external powers.

That said, we can expect Jakarta, under Prabowo, to continue to cautiously adopt, and perhaps even accelerate, a a more active foreign policy in line with Indonesia's size and its de facto leadership within ASEAN. In particular, Prabowo seems to focus more on foreign policy compared to Jokowi, especially regarding security issues.

This represents an opportunity for Washington. THE US-Indonesian relationship needs considerable attention from policy makersand bilateral relations are best described as having a high floor but low ceiling.

The U.S.-Indonesia relationship requires considerable attention from policymakers.

On the positive side, the Global strategic partnership 2023 And increase security cooperation this demonstrates a desire in Washington and Jakarta to develop the partnership. Moreover, security ties constitute the enduring positive point of US-Indonesian relations. New President Prabowo signed a Defense Cooperation Agreement with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the end of 2023, American B-52H bombers deployed to IndonesiaJakarta signed an agreement to purchase F-15 fightersAnd maritime security cooperation continues to deepen. Given Prabowo's demonstrated interest in security issues and existing relationships with the U.S. defense community, this should be a clear, high-ranking engagement priority.

But at the same time, mutual frustrations constitute an obstacle to bilateral relations. Washington looks at Indonesia as a key battleground for influence in great power competition. Many also express concerns over Jakarta's close relationship with Beijing.

Across the ocean, many Indonesians are quietly exasperated with aspects of U.S. policies. China may be untrustworthy and an imminent security threat, but in the view of many people in Jakarta, it is delivering on its promises. on its economic investmentsalthough often late or over budget.

Washington has a worrying tendency to over-promise and under-deliver on the economic side of the relationship. Many in Jakarta see the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) as devoid of substance, especially since access to the United States market is not on the agenda. Additionally, the $20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) was slow to take offwhile the American domestic opposition derails proposed limited free trade deal on critical minerals. Diplomatically, Jakarta felt aggrieved when President Biden skipped the annual ASEAN summit in 2023, and the United States and Indonesia deeply disagree over the war between Hamas and Israel.

In light of these challenges, the United States should invest time and effort to strengthen the relationship it cultivated with Prabowo while he was defense minister and prioritize Indonesia in 2024. -Beyond expanding security cooperation, the United States should strive to expand security cooperation. strengthen economic and diplomatic engagement. This could include a reconsideration of the proposal limited free trade agreement on critical minerals and invest in infrastructure. At the same time, the United States must be careful to avoid endorsing any undemocratic actions Prabowo might take.

Although the election of Prabowos brings real concerns As for the state of Indonesia's democracy, there are strong national interests that require a deepening of the U.S.-Indonesia relationship. Indonesia is the largest country in Southeast Asia and a key pillar of the Indo-Pacific region. If the United States is serious about increasing its role in the region, Indonesia is a natural partner, and its new administration will require renewed attention from policymakers.

The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not represent those of the U.S. government or the Wilson Center. Copyright 2024, Asia Program. All rights reserved.