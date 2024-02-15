Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as Pak PM candidate: reports





Islamabad: A key aide to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the jailed leader had nominated Omar Ayub Khan as a candidate in a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister after last week's national elections.

The party has also announced nationwide protests against what it calls widespread election manipulation against it. The election commission denied the accusations and said legal forums would address any specific concerns.

Polls gave no one a clear majority, but independent candidates backed by Khan won 92 seats out of 264, making them the largest group. Khan has ruled out any alliance with the three largest parties, meaning his candidate does not currently have the numbers needed to form the government.

“Omar Ayub will be our candidate for the prime ministerial election, he was nominated by Imran Khan,” Asad Qaiser, a senior leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, told reporters after meeting former Prime Minister in prison.

Qaiser said the PTI would contact other parties to discuss support for Ayub's candidature. Khan's opponents have already announced an alliance to form a minority government. Khan's supporters ran as independents because the electoral commission had barred them, on technical grounds, from participating in the elections under his party's electoral symbol.

Despite Khan's ban and imprisonment on charges ranging from leaking state secrets to corruption, millions of the former cricketer's supporters have come out to vote for him, even though he cannot make part of any government as long as he remains in prison.

Ayub is currently in hiding and is wanted in connection with various investigations by law enforcement, including for his involvement in the riots that followed the arrest of Imran Khan. He ran for and won a seat in the election despite his absence from the campaign. He had previously been a member of the party of Khan's main rival, Nawaz Sharif, as well as the ruling party of former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf. Ayub is the grandson of Pakistan's first military dictator, Ayub Khan, who ruled Pakistan from 1958 to 1969.

Nationwide protests Khan and his party claim the election results were rigged to the detriment of their candidates, who should have won even more seats. They contested several results before the electoral commission.

The party also called on its supporters to take part in nationwide protests on Saturday against the fraud allegations. Acting PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan said he was inviting other parties who also believed the elections were unfair to join the protest.

PTI supporters have already been protesting in various parts of the country, including northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and southwest Balochistan, where many roads and highways have been blocked by protesters.

Questions have been raised about the fairness of last week's elections, both in Pakistan and in major foreign capitals.

