Rangers 3-1 Ross County: Cyriel Dessers scores first-half brace as Philippe Clement's side move level on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic

On February 2, 2022, headlines were dominated by Boris Johnson's attendance at another Downing Street party during lockdown. Simon Cowell was injured in an electric bike accident. And the wheels came off another Rangers season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was still manager the night a 3-0 defeat at Parkhead sparked a spell in the Celtics' shadows. A return to the Premiership summit in August 2022 took 24 hours and proved a false dawn. Michael Beale lasted ten months and fared no better.

Under Clement, the climb back to the top should have been sealed within 15 minutes against a tenacious Ross County side.

When John Souttar headed in the third goal in the 92nd minute, a crowd of 48,695 cheered for the fourth, which would have pushed them above Celtic in the table at the end of the season for the first time in two years .

Congratulations to County Warden George Wickens. Man of the match in the recent defeat at Parkhead, the Englishman recovered from losing a Cyriel Dessers goal after five minutes to deny the title contenders time and time again. The first goalkeeper to make at least 10 saves in a Premiership match since Kelle Roos for Aberdeen on November 26, 2023, Wickens was the difference between a narrow victory and a cricket score.

Cyriel Dessers scores twice as Rangers beat Ross County on Wednesday night

With 13 matches to play, Clément will refuse to read too much into the rankings. The two remaining derbies against Celtic promise to be crucial to the final outcome of a title race on the knife's edge.

For Rangers, there were similarities to the win over Aberdeen last midweek. Dessers produced a dream start before County – ringing in the changes under caretaker boss Don Cowie – scored with their first attack on goal. Ibrox remained silent as Simon Murray slammed an Eamonn Brophy cross past Jack Butland from six yards.

Guilty of dragging their heels and wasting time on set pieces, the Highlanders were punished by five minutes of injury time at the end of the first half. Rangers took full advantage, with Dessers scoring his 14th goal of the season thanks to James Taverniers' second assist.

Despite Souttar's lowered header which made the score 3-1 in the final minutes, Celtic remained in the lead thanks to the goals scored.

The status quo looked unlikely to prevail when a long ball over the top from Rangers captain Tavernier landed at Dessers' feet after five minutes. Surrounded by defenders, the striker had time and space to let the ball bounce before firing it into the net past Wickens.

Ross County had lost their previous eight league trips to Ibrox by an aggregate scoreline of 25-5 since a 1-1 draw in February 2017 under Jim McIntyre. With the home side scoring their goal in an intense start to the match, it seemed unlikely that the record would improve much here.

Taverniers' first shot was pushed over the bar by Wickens. Dessers showed some deft footwork to wrong-foot the County defense, before firing a shot against the base of the post.

Rangers took the lead thanks to a fine effort from Dessers in the fifth minute.

Simon Murray slipped behind a sleepy defense to slam the visitors level in the 29th minute.

A brilliantly weighted pass from John Lundstram picked out Rabbi Matondo, the winger curling a right-footed shot around the far post. Minutes later the Welsh wingers' low shot was collected and placed on the crossbar by Wickens and you wondered how in God's name Rangers were only a goal ahead. They were relentless.

When County equalized with their first attack on goal, it was a bolt from the blue. As the half hour mark approached, Brophy did his best Bojan Miovski impersonation when he outplayed Connor Goldson for a bouncing ball down the right touchline. Sending a brilliant ball past goal, Murray timed his run perfectly to meet the ball for the first time and bring the visitors level. It was practically the first time they crossed the center line.

MATCH FACTS A.ANGERS (4-3-3): Butland 6; Tavernier 7.5, Souttar 6.5, Goldson 4.5, Yilmaz 6; Lawrence 5.5 (Diomande 79), Lundstram 7, Cantwell 5.5; Matondo 4 (Cortes 45), Dessers 7.5 (Silva 71), McCausland 4.5 (Wright 71). Reserve: Cantwell. Director: Philippe Clement 7. ROSS COUNTY (4-4-2): Wickens 8; Brown 6.5, Efete 6, Iron 6, Leak 6.5, Reid 5 (Harmon 71), Loturi 5, King 5 (Sheaf 71), Dhanda 5.5 (Henderson 79), Murray 6.5 (Sims 79) , Brophy 6.5 (White 55). Reserve: Efete, Reid, Leak. Director: Don Cowie 6.5. Arbitrator: Alan Muir 6. Presence: 48,695.

Goldson would once again be thwarted by Murray, the attackers launching into a promising area, creating a real opportunity for Brophy. Fiery above the bar, Rangers supporters made their feelings known.

After an unpromising start, County ended the match. If they had reached half-time level they could have created a bit of anxiety. Maybe even a boo or two.

With the visitors slowing down the game on goal kicks and throw-ins, the addition of five minutes at the end of a first half without any interruption was a strange and costly affair for them.

On practically the last attack of the half, Tavernier offered new magic by sending a cross to the head of Dessers. A cushioned downward effort bounces off Wickens' outstretched left hand. Rangers scored the second goal they deserved after a first half with 70% possession and 16 attempts on goal. Ross County had collected two.

To end the night at the top of the league, Rangers now needed four goals. Without Wickens, Celtic's man of the match in a recent defeat at Parkhead, they would have got there in the opening minutes of the second half.

Replacing Matondo at interval, new signing Oscar Cortes looks bright and lively. The Colombian could have – probably should have – scored his first goal for Rangers after 52 minutes when a deft save from Todd Cantwell gave him a clear shot on goal. Wickens produced a fine save and repeated the feat when his fingertips did just enough to push Cantwell's daisy-cutter around the left post moments later.

Rangers regained the lead just before half-time thanks to Dessers' deflected header.

Defender John Souttar nodded in injury time to seal a deserved victory at Ibrox

If the first half showed anything, it was the fragility of a one-goal lead. County didn't threaten often but, when they did, the home support took a deep breath. The first corner of the second half from the away side saw James Brown throw a ball straight at the head of leaping defender Michee Efete. Presented with a free header, he placed it over the bar and held his head in his hands. It was a huge chance.

Rangers pushed hard to score goals that would have put them top of the league.

The brilliant Wickens tipped another Cantwell piledriver onto the crossbar before denying substitute Fabio Silva moments later, with Efete blocking a second attempt from Cortes.

Once again, a staggering number of extra minutes – seven – gave hope. Claiming his third assist of the evening, the Taverniers center picked out Souttar to head home his first Rangers goal since a 3-0 win over Celtic in May last year.