From enemy to “brother”: Erdoan's reconciliation with Sissi causes a sensation





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan turned his back on years of harsh criticism and extended an olive branch to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, marking a significant turning point in diplomatic relations between Turkey and Egypt. Erdoan, who once called Sisi a “murderer, oppressor and putschist” for his role in the 2013 military coup that ousted the Muslim Brotherhood from power in Egypt, called Sisi “my brother” during a historic visit to Cairo after an 11-year hiatus. . The diplomatic turnaround comes after a decade of strained relations following the coup, which Erdoan fiercely opposed and often used the Rabia sign, a four-fingered gesture symbolizing solidarity with the toppled Muslim Brotherhood government, as a symbol of his government's opposition to the Sissi regime. Addressing his party's youth congress today, #TurkeyPresident Erdogan flashed #Rabie sign from whom he borrowed #Egypt Muslim Brotherhood demonstrations, joined by party leaders in the room. So much for restoring ties with Egypt. pic.twitter.com/UOAg0XgROa – Abdallah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) March 15, 2021 During their meeting, Erdoan and Sissi signed a number of agreements and held a joint press conference during which they focused on expanding trade and military relations and discussed the current situation in Gaza , among other regional issues. Ahead of the visit, Erdoan expressed a desire to “turn a new page” in relations with Egypt, highlighting their shared history and cultural ties that date back more than a millennium. The two leaders agreed to work to increase bilateral trade to $15 billion and cooperate on investments in the defense sector. After El-Sissi, then Egypt's defense minister, toppled Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, a Turkish ally and member of the Muslim Brotherhood, in 2013, Erdoan said he would never speak to someone like Sisi. Ankara has been trying to repair its broken relations with el-Sisi since 2020. The first signs of a thaw appeared in May 2021, when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss possible normalization. In November 2022, Erdoan and Sissi shook hands in Qatar, which the Egyptian presidency hailed as a new start in their relations. After Turkey was hit by two devastating earthquakes in February 2023, the two heads of state spoke on the phone. The normalization of relations was crowned by the mutual appointment of ambassadors of the two countries in July. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu, from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), criticized President Erdoan's meeting with El-Sisi, describing it as a political reversal typical of the Turkish political landscape. “We are used to flip-flops, but we will not even give a chance to those who behave like this against our country,” Mamolu said, emphasizing his commitment to a consistent stance in political relations. This remark comes against the backdrop of Erdoan's previous campaign rhetoric, in which he compared Mamolu to Sissi in order to influence public opinion ahead of the 2019 local elections, which the current mayor won against Binali Yldrm , the candidate of Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). President Erdoan's use of the Rabia sign during a rally in Samsun, immediately after his meeting with the Egyptian president, is a striking contradiction that has not gone unnoticed. This gesture, symbolizing solidarity with the Muslim Brotherhood and rejection of Sisi's takeover of power through a military coup, contrasts with his recent diplomatic engagement with Sisi and highlights a mix of political pragmatism and ideological signaling. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/02/15/from-enemy-to-brother-erdogan-reconciliation-with-sisi-caused-a-stir/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos