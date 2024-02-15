Former general Prabowo Subianto comes to power





More than 200 million Indonesian voters were eligible to vote yesterday, and nearly 60 percent of those who did so voted for Prabowo Subianto as the new president.

So what? Prabowo is a former general who violated human rights. He is also the son-in-law of former dictator Suharto. Indonesia is often jokingly referred to as the largest invisible object in the world, but these elections could have serious repercussions for its people and the world: Prabowo's strongman instincts and the government's questionable maneuvers to support his candidacy combine to threaten the world's fourth-largest democracy. In the geopolitical competition between the United States and China, Indonesia is a key state. Indonesia's nickel boom makes it a vital link in global electric vehicle supply chains. Democracy in danger. Prabowo, 72, served in Indonesian special forces during East Timor's bloody counterinsurgency in the 1980s and 1990s and was accused of carrying out massacres there and in Papua. His marriage to Soharto's daughter made him a potential heir. When pro-democracy protests brought down the government in 1998, Prabowo was involved in the kidnapping of 23 democracy activists, 13 of whom remain missing. Prabowo ran for president in 2014 and 2019 against the current president, the popular Joko Widodo. When he lost in 2019, he claimed the vote was rigged against him, but Widodo brought him into the cabinet as defense minister and continued to support his candidacy. In the family. Widower's son, 36 years old Gibran Rakabuming, is Prabowos' running mate. Gibran only became eligible after a last-minute ruling by the Constitutional Court that made an exception to the rule that vice presidents must be over 40 years old. The president of the court was his uncle and Jokowi's brother-in-law. There was also evidence of other bending of the rules, including politically motivated corruption investigations;

police and military harassment of opposition campaigns; And

state social assistance distributed by the Prabowo campaign. Civil society groups tried to respond, but public adulation for Jokowi, whose approval ratings are in the 70s, allowed Prabowo to claim victory. China, America, or both? Indonesia sits astride 3,000 miles of Pacific coastline and a widening geopolitical divide between the United States and China. Its size, position, resources and regional influence mean that both superpowers assiduously court it. China's economic ties are closer thanks to strategic investments, including $7 billion for a Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail line, reducing travel time from three hours to 45 minutes.

Indonesia is by far the world's largest producer of nickel, accounting for 39% of global production in 2022. This share is expected to increase as production of electric vehicles accelerates, driven by the use of nickel in lithium-ion batteries and other rechargeable batteries. The government has sharply restricted nickel exports in an attempt to force companies to process the ore domestically. Chinese companies working with local partners completely dominate the sector, and Chinese and South Korean battery and automobile manufacturers are expanding their presence in Indonesia. Prabowos' people present him as a president of continuity with improvement. Concerns about the environmental cost of nickel processing could taint this, as could new battery technologies requiring less nickel.

