Donald Trump's first criminal trial set to begin next month





By Chloe Kim and Kayla EpsteinBBC News, in court

The first-ever criminal trial of a former US president is set to begin next month, with Donald Trump defending himself against allegations of hiding money.

The 77-year-old appeared in court in New York on Thursday, seeking to have the trial dismissed or delayed.

But Judge Juan Merchan was not swayed by arguments that the trial's timing would hurt his presidential campaign.

Mr. Trump called the decision to open the trial on March 25 a “disgrace.”

“Obviously, I'm running for office again. How can you run for office and sit in a courthouse in Manhattan all day?” he said outside the courtroom after the hearing.

Mr. Trump's lawyers had made similar arguments during the preliminary hearing, but the New York state judge said they were not rooted in law and he would not delay the hearing only for legal reasons.

Mr. Trump is widely expected to become the Republican presidential nominee and face President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in a rematch election in November. He still has to go through state primaries to secure the nomination.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted the former president on 34 counts of fraud, alleging that Mr. Trump falsified business records to conceal payments he made to the film actress for adults Stormy Daniels in legal fees.

Ms Daniels said she received $130,000 ($103,000) in 2016 for not talking about having sex with the then-presidential candidate. Mr. Trump denies having an affair.

This is one of four criminal cases brought against the former president.

The first stage of the New York trial will consist of constituting a jury of 12 people.

Lawyers and the judge discussed Thursday how to select jurors for the unprecedented case, given Mr. Trump's global fame and the deep political divisions surrounding him.

Lawyers on both sides will be able to exclude people from the jury. Judge Merchan told them that if they considered striking potential jurors because they are Democrats or Republicans, they would run out of people very quickly.

Prosecutors said they wanted to ask questions about some of the most controversial parts of the 2020 presidential election in a screening questionnaire for potential jurors, such as whether they believe the election was stolen, s whether they believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory and whether they have belonged to far-right militias or far-left groups like Antifa.

Prosecutors also want to broaden the question of what news media a potential juror consumes to include right-wing commentators such as Sean Hannity, Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson.

The defense asked jurors if they had ever put a political bumper sticker on their car or a candidate sign on their lawn.

It is also questionable whether any juror has read or listened to anything from the prosecution's expected star witness, Mr. Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, or whether they have read Mr. Trump's book, The Art of the Deal.

Thursday's hearing coincided with a separate hearing in Georgia, where a judge is weighing allegations of misconduct against prosecutor Fani Willis. Ms. Willis is leading an election fraud case against Mr. Trump in the state.

