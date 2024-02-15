Imran Khan was dethroned at the request of General Bajawa: Fazl





JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during an interview with a private news channel on February 15, 2024, in this image taken from a video. Youtube

Hours before a planned meeting with a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) team as part of the formation of the next government, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said admitted on Thursday that the Imran Khan-led government was toppled at the behest of former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In an interview on a private news channel, the JUI-F chief said the no-confidence motion that ousted former Prime Minister Khan was tabled on the directives of the former army chief.

Fazl, who was the leader of the all-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance responsible for Khan's removal, said: I was personally against the censure decision. […] but if I had said no despite the insistence of other parties, it would have seemed as if I had saved the founder of the PTI.

The PDM toppled the PTI government in April 2022 and led by Shehbaz Sharif, the multi-party alliance ruled the country for 16 months before handing over the reins to the caretaker outfit.

At first, Khan insisted that the United States had made him retract a claim that Joe Biden's administration had vehemently rejected. However, the former prime minister later shifted the blame to General Bajwa.

In an interview in February last year, Khan, citing an apparent conversation the retired general had with a journalist, said General Bajwa had agreed and clarified that he was behind the overthrow of our government.

After becoming the first prime minister to be ousted by a motion of no confidence, Khan continued his tirade against the establishment; However, politicians also said that the former army chief was involved in ousting the PTI.

Fazl, during the interview, said: While the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was leading the movement for a no-confidence motion, Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid told me that I could do what I wanted, but within the system.

The JUI-F leader said Hamid told him he couldn't do anything outside the system, meaning every move had to be made inside parliament and not on the streets.

But I rejected his instructions, he said, but noted that later Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and others left the PTI-led government.

When they said that [the anti-PTI] is now in the majority, I had to agree with them, otherwise it would have looked like I had helped save Imran Khan, said the JUI-F leader, who rejected the results of the February 8 elections.

“Decisions must be made in the streets”

February 8 did not give a clear majority to anyone, but independent candidates backed by Khan won 92 seats out of 264, making them the largest group, followed by the PML-N (79) and the PPP (54 ).

However, all parties, even the PML-N, which appears poised to form the next government, are unhappy with the election results.

For his party, Fazl decided to join parliament, but not to be part of the government. Decisions will no longer be made in Parliament, they will be made in the streets.

He noted that apparently election rigging benefited the PML-N and there is a rumor that Nawaz will not win the Lahore seat.

Fazl said PML-N prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz visited him to talk about government formation, but he rejected the idea and instead called on the Nawaz-led party to join him in the 'opposition.

But Shehbaz left without responding to my offer […] for me, parliament has lost its credibility. If the establishment believes the election was fair, then the May 9 narrative has been buried.

