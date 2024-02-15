What Prabowo Subiantos' likely victory means for Indonesian economic policy

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is declaring a quick victory in his third attempt to become the country's president. Prabowo led in elections held Wednesday, promising to continue the policies of his popular predecessor, Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi.

According to several private quick counts carried out by independent pollsters based on a sample of polling stationsPrabowo, 72, has almost 60% of the votes, which would be enough to avoid a second round. Polls reported more than 90% of the vote as of 1:30 p.m. local time. The other two candidates, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, yet to concede.

More than 200 million people were eligible to vote Wednesday, in the world's largest single-day election. Indonesians also voted for local and national legislators.

Markets seem to have welcomed Prabowo's first declaration of victory. The Jakarta Composite Index, which tracks stocks traded on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, jumped 2.2% in early trading, the biggest increase since May 2022, according to Bloomberg. (The index pared those early gains on Thursday and is now up about 1.6% from the previous days' close.)

A decisive victory for Prabowo in the first round would be beneficial for markets, Maybank said in a Thursday note, as it would reduce the incentive for opponents to pursue serious electoral challenges and thus create uncertainty. Maybank analysts also suggested that markets were expecting a clear victory for Prabowo, pointing to a recent rally in banking stocks like Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Central Asia.

Prabowo campaigned on a continuity ticket pledging to continue policies signed by President Jokowi, wrote Brian Lee, an economist at Maybank Securities. We expect policies such as resource devaluation, infrastructure development and capital relocation (Nusantara) to continue.

In 2019, Jokowi announced an ambitious plan to move Indonesia's capital from Jakarta on the island of Java to Nusantara, a yet-to-be-built capital on the island of Borneo. The administration argued that the move was necessary because Jakarta suffers from congestion and flooding. The current capital is also sinking due to overexploitation of groundwater.

The government hopes to move up to 1.9 million people to Nusantara by 2045, with civil servants possibly moving as early as this year. (More than 10 million people live in Jakarta.) Indonesia hopes to inaugurate the city in August, but Bloomberg Reports that the project faces financing constraints as Indonesia attempts to woo international investors to cover 80% of its $34 billion cost.

Jokowi also attempted to exploit the country's natural resources. Indonesia is home to one of the world's largest known reserves of nickel, an important element in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel. The Jokowi administration banned nickel ore exports in January 2020 to encourage investment in its domestic metals industry. Jokowi has also courted electric vehicle companies like Tesla to establish manufacturing facilities in the country, with mixed success.

Prabowo promises continuity with Jokowi in another way: Prabowo's running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is Jokowi's son.

Lee warns that Prabowo might be less conservative when it comes to spending. The presidential candidate has proposed costly initiatives like a free lunch program for schoolchildren, which could cost around 400 trillion Indonesian rupiahs ($25.6 billion), or around 2% of the country's current GDP.

Prabowo could target Indonesian energy subsidies to free up revenue for his programs, Eddy Soeparno, vice president of Prabowos' campaign team, said in a statement. Bloomberg television interview THURSDAY. Indonesia spends 350 trillion Indonesian rupiahs ($22 billion) on subsidies for diesel and cooking oil. Fuel prices have been subject to mass student protests in 2022.

Who is Prabowo Subianto?

Prabowo first ran for president in 2014 and then again in 2019, losing to Joko. He publicly disputed THE results on both occasions, but Joko appointed that he be Minister of Defense in 2019. I think I don't need to talk to him about his work, he knows more than me, Jokowi said at the time.

But Prabowo has a controversial past. Although the candidate presented himself as an affable grandfather figure to young voters, he also a connection to the late Indonesian dictator Suharto, who resigned in 1998 in response to social unrest following the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

Prabowo also served as special forces commander under Suharto and was related atrocities in East Timor and the 1998 kidnapping of 20 democracy activists. Prabowo denies any wrongdoing in both cases. The United States banned Prabowo from entering the country due to his human rights record until 2020, when the Pentagon invited him in his capacity as Indonesian Minister of Defense. Prabowo was also married to Suharto's daughter, although the two separated after the dictator's fall in 1998.

The candidates choice of running mate is also controversial. Gibran, 36, is the eldest son of President Jokowi and is the mayor of Surakarta. Normally, a presidential or vice-presidential candidate in Indonesia must be over 40 years old. But an Indonesian court governed in October, candidates under 40, like Gibrancan, run for higher positions if they have previously held elected regional positions. The decision was made by Jokowi's brother-in-law.