If you really want to stop the fighting, you must stop supplying weapons. It will be finished within a few weeks. That's all. Statement by Russian President Putin in a two-hour interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson. Putin has shared this conviction since the start of the conflict in February 2022.

Former US President Trump earlier suggested he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within a day if he returned to the White House: 'If I'm president, I'll settle this war in one day, 24 hours” and the Ukrainian president described the statement as very dangerous. But Zelensky, who really should be talking about peace for the sake of Ukraine's future, continues to insist that there can be no peace deal without the withdrawal of all Russian forces from the lands they have conquered from Ukraine since 2014, including Crimea. . So, is peace in the air?

The little known truth: The war could have ended in spring 2022 if Ukraine had accepted neutrality. Russia's goal was to pressure us into being neutral. For them, that was the main thing: they were ready to end the war if we accepted neutrality, as Finland once did. And that we make a commitment not to join NATO. It is essential. Citing Arakhamia, who is currently the leader of the ruling party faction in the Ukrainian parliament and one of Zelensky's top advisors. After we returned from Istanbul, Boris Johnson went to kyiv and said that we should not sign anything with the Russians and that we should just fight. At the end of the interview with Carlson, Putin also left a parting message that there are options (for peace talks) if there is a will.

The Biden administration and the NATO alliance have repeatedly emphasized that Ukraine would not be forced into a deal with Russia: nothing on Ukraine without Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, also speaking in Davos, said we must stand by Ukraine. At some point, Russia will understand that it is paying too high a price and will sit down and accept some kind of just peace, but we must stand by Ukraine. Lately, the United States and NATO are realizing that it is difficult, if possible, to achieve on the battlefield the strategic defeat they dream of against Russia. So who is paying the highest price for the war in Ukraine?

Ukrainians for peace?

I hope that the Ukrainians, the real victims of this avoidable war, have become aware of the situation. It is likely that the talks are already taking place in secret because there are regular contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian military, otherwise the exchange of prisoners and civilians would not have been possible.

At the heart of it all is the political survival of President Zelensky, who, once a war hero, can increasingly be seen as a deluded supporter of a military solution that could endanger Ukraine's future. However, the big question is whether the Biden administration and NATO will take the lead on peace. It is highly likely that the Biden administration intends to keep the conflict alive at least until November, while focusing on developments in West Asia that directly impact the president's candidacy in the November elections .

Zelensky is pursuing the seemingly unreasonable goal of defeating Russia with another major offensive this year by preparing to forcibly recruit an additional 500,000 Ukrainians into the armed forces. He has no time to train new recruits and would risk their lives with no chance of success.

Zelensky may soon face serious resistance to his plans among Ukraine's exhausted, poverty-stricken and war-battered population. Ukrainians may no longer be ready to accept another year of death and destruction and they may refuse to let their sons be sacrificed for the ill-conceived attempt to defeat Russia. Zelensky may soon face growing resistance within the Ukrainian military to his war plans and a crisis of confidence in the military may also arise at some point.

The Ukrainians also had to understand that, for the United States, Israel, the war in Gaza and broader stability in the Middle East are far more important than Ukraine. And Ukrainians know that it is increasingly likely that the next president of the United States will be Donald Trump, who could reach a political settlement with Russia while ignoring Ukraine.

The US promoter of world war has had his own narratives from time to time, the latest being Biden claiming to be the savior of the Palestinians but supplying weapons to Israel! The most famous being Manifest Destiny– This philosophy motivated the territorial expansion of the United States in the 19th century, Monroe Doctrine was an American narrative explaining why America should be responsible for half the globe, the Arsenal of democracy was a narrative intended to justify the United States' entry into World War II. Much more recently, the Global War on Terrorism was an American narrative intended to justify its continued involvement across the planet in the pursuit of eliminating terrorist threats against the United States and its citizens.

Putin has always been ready to talk, except for the West and Zelensky. Putin's main goals will be to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and guarantee Russia's access to the Black Sea. Stop supplying weapons, see how Putin reacts and if talks do not start and the Russian offensive continues, the United States and NATO can resume the supply of weapons. Try to give peace a chance, because the West will have nothing to lose but will win a moral victory.

Like Churchill, Zelensky deserves a place in history for his actions during the war. The Ukrainian leader showed great physical courage by remaining in kyiv and was seen with fighting troops on the war zone front when it appeared the Russian army would seize the capital. But physical courage is not the only thing Zelensky will need to lead his country out of the current conflict and he will have to think differently about the future, just as Churchill will face defeat in the elections as they unfold. will hold. Finally, Ukrainian President Zelensky must make the final appeal for peace.