With biting humor, a street artist exposes Turkey's ills

A fake tombstone in the park designating the death of Turkish democracy. A poster on a lamp post suggesting people eat cake in the face of the collapse of the national currency.

The works of a Turkish street artist have become emblematic of the subversive forms of popular protest emerging against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two decades of rule.

Hikmeti Tabiyeci, 34 – a pseudonym meaning “physicist” in Ottoman-era Turkish – draws inevitable comparisons to British superstar Banksy.

But the Turkish artist evolves in a much more worrying landscape.

Turkish musicians, filmmakers and authors have been prosecuted for rebelling against the policies of Erdogan's Islamic-rooted party, whose growing influence covers much of the media, education system and courts.

The works of a Turkish street artist have become emblematic of the subversive forms of popular protest emerging against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two decades of rule. Video: Volkan Nakiboglu/AFPTV/AFP

“Even the most democratic gatherings are often banned,” Hikmeti Tabiyeci said in an interview with AFP in Ankara, the capital.

A former political activist, Hikmeti Tabiyeci rose to fame after abandoning his career in advertising to devote himself to art four years ago.

He chose the streets as his canvas, exhibiting works ranging from posters, paintings and installations to graffiti, often tinging them with ironic humor.

“The streets are filled with trauma from Turkey's political history,” he said.

“My uncle, who I never knew, was killed simply because he put up political posters in the run-up to the 1980 coup,” he said, referring to a time particularly violent Turkish policy.

Landing strip for bees

Aside from a calmer, more democratic period in the early 2000s, Turkey's history has been paved with coup attempts, including a failed 2016 coup against Erdogan. responded with large-scale repression.

Hikmeti Tabiyeci doesn't focus exclusively on political statements, often preferring to have mind-blowing fun with his work.

“Most of them are just humorous, like when I draw a landing strip for bees in a park. But even for those, I receive hundreds of messages asking me if I’m not afraid of being arrested,” he said.

political clockon a tree in a street in Ankara.” alt=”Hikmeti Tabiyeci installs one of his creations entitled political clockon a tree in a street in Ankara.”/> Hikmeti Tabiyeci installs one of his creations entitled political clock on a tree in a street in Ankara. political clockon a tree in a street in Ankara.” alt=”Hikmeti Tabiyeci installs one of his creations entitled political clockon a tree in a street in Ankara.”/>

“This shows the extent of fear and repression. Even talking about fundamental rights such as the need to apply existing laws, to respect the environment or to say no to femicide has become political.

Those pressures came to a head after Turkey was rocked a year ago by a massive earthquake that claimed more than 53,000 lives. Nearly 6,000 more people have died in neighboring Syria.

Erdogan's government has come under intense criticism following stories of survivors spending days trying to save loved ones from beneath the rubble, with no help from rescuers or the military in sight.

The lights of Erdogan's palace

Hikmeti Tabiyeci responded with a talismanic work depicting the silhouettes of three children, immersed in the darkness of a broken city, gazing into the distance at the lights of Erdogan's sumptuous presidential palace.

He posted the photo on Instagram, where the “drawing went around the world,” he said.

Tabiyeci shows on a screen one of his drawings representing the silhouettes of children facing a city devastated by the earthquake.

“Newspapers published it in Europe and the United States. I received many thank you messages, but I also suffered online lynching. I was afraid of the possible repercussions,” he said.

He never encountered legal problems, but ultimately abandoned plans to paint a similar mural in Hatay – the province most ravaged by the disaster – for fear of harming his local partners.

Hikmeti Tabiyeci still creates works in the Syrian border region.

One depicts an eye shedding a tear next to a pun involving Hatay's name, which can be used to imply fallacies.

And he plans to return there in April, this time accompanied by a group of international artists.

“We are going to do a painting on a wall that is still standing. It won't be political. At least not directly,” he said with a smile.