Donald Trump just got the green light to return to Wall Street

Months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump began plotting his return to Wall Street. That comeback, delayed by years of regulatory and legal hurdles, is now on the verge of becoming a reality and could make Trump a fortune.

US regulators have finally given the green light to a controversial merger between Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group and a blank check company. The Securities and Exchange Commission's blessing removes the last major obstacle holding back the transaction.

The merger, if approved by shareholders, would pave the way for Trump Media to become a publicly traded company in which Trump would have a controlling stake that could be worth billions.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank check company, announced that on Wednesday the SEC approved the merger mandate for the deal. A date for the shareholder vote will be set by Friday.

It appears this deal is close to reaching the finish line after more than two years of delay, said Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida.

Shares of Digital World, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, soared 15% in the major milestone. The stock has nearly tripled this year, fueled by Trump's political success in the Republican presidential primary, and now by the merger's progress.

Ritter estimates the merger could pave the way for about $270 million in cash for Trump Media, funds that could fuel Truth Socials' growth.

Trump is expected to have a dominant position in the newly combined company, owning about 79 million shares, according to new SEC filings.

The former president's stake would be valued at $4 billion based on Digital World's current share price of around $50.

Of course, as Ritter notes, it would be very difficult for Trump to turn this paper wealth into real money.

Not only would Trump be subject to a lock-up period that would prevent him and other insiders from selling for up to six months after the merger, but the new company's fortunes would be closely associated with those of the former president . This could make it difficult for Trump to sell even after the blocking period expires.

Additionally, major questions arise regarding the exorbitant valuation given to this media company.

This is a meme stock. Valuation is completely separate from the fundamental value of the company, Ritter said.

Digital Worlds' stock price values ​​the company at approximately $8 billion on a fully diluted basis, which includes all shares and options that could be converted into common stock, according to Ritter.

He called that valuation crazy because Trump Media generates little revenue and burns through cash.

New SEC filings show that Trump Media's revenue was just $1.1 million during the third quarter. The company reported a loss of $26 million.

Since the merger was first proposed in October 2021, legal, regulatory and financial questions have swirled around the transaction.

In November, accountants warned that Trump Media was burning through cash so quickly that it could not survive unless the long-delayed merger with Digital World was completed soon.

Today, Trump executives are applauding the SEC's green light.

Truth Social was created to serve as a safe haven for free speech and to give people their voice back, Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman, said in a statement. Going forward, we aim to accelerate our work to build a free speech superhighway outside the stifling grip of big tech.

Eric Swider, CEO of Digital Worlds, described the SEC approval as a significant milestone and said executives are immensely proud of the progress we have made in moving the merger forward.

One of the last remaining hurdles is for Digital World shareholders to approve the merger in an upcoming vote.

Shareholders have a strong incentive to approve the deal because if the merger fails, the blank check company would be forced to liquidate. That would leave shareholders with just $10 per share, compared to $50 in the market today.

Anyone who owns shares and votes against the merger is crazy, Professor Ritter said.

Then again, I could argue that everyone who owns DWAC stock is crazy, he added, referring to the company's low revenues and high valuation.

Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, said he wasn't surprised by the ups and downs surrounding this merger.

The problem with Trump and anything Trump-related is that whether you love him or hate him, there's going to be drama, said Tuttle, who bought options to buy shares of Digital World on his personal account. Truly, I expected nothing less.

Going forward, Tuttle said Trump Media's stock price will live and die by how everything plays out for Trump personally, from his legal troubles to his potential return to the White House.

Whatever is bullish for Trump will also be bullish for the stock, Tuttle said.

Trump is no stranger to Wall Street, where he has a history marked by bankruptcies.

Although Trump has never filed for personal bankruptcy, he has filed four business bankruptcies, all related to casinos he owned in Atlantic City.

