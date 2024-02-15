This former general could be the next Indonesian president. Human rights defenders are concerned

As it happens6:23This former general could be the next Indonesian president. Human rights defenders are concerned

Whatever the results of Indonesia's presidential elections, people remain concerned about human rights, says Andreas Harsono.

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in Wednesday's presidential election after unofficial results showed him ahead of his rivals. Early unofficial counts suggest he won nearly 60 percent of the vote.

If forecasts are confirmed, he will replace outgoing President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, whose son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is Subianto's running mate.

During the presidency of military dictator Suharto, Subianto was commander of the army's special forces, called Kopassus. He was dishonorably discharged from office in 1998 after Kopassus forces kidnapped and tortured Suharto's political opponents.

Of at least 22 activists kidnapped that year, 13 remain missing to this day, and their families demonstrate weekly outside the presidential palace to demand that the activists be held accountable. Subianton was never tried and denied any involvement, although several of his men were tried and convicted.

Harsono, an Indonesian researcher with Human Rights Watch, says the victory was expected but “still shocking.” He spoke to As it happens host Nil Kksal on what Subianto's victory could mean for Indonesia, its people and its politics. Here is part of their conversation.

Prabowo Subianto is certainly celebrating and joking in his victory speech. And his supporters are also celebrating. But what was the result, sitting with you?

If the projection is correct, we will of course respect the will of the Indonesian people.

But whatever the outcome of the elections, the importance of human rights issues and respect for democracy will remain at the forefront for the Indonesian people.

Tens of millions of people voted for Prabowo, especially young people. Reuters describes what happened [as] “the pinnacle of a political rehabilitation that lasted decades.” How did this rehabilitation take place? How are young people convinced that he is the right person?

This was mainly due to extraordinary image creation.

It all started five years ago, when President Jokowi chose Prabowo as defense minister. Of course, it was controversial. He is a dismissed army general who becomes Secretary of Defense. But President Jokowi then advised Prabowo to run, of course, and also [to change] his image, you know, from an aggressive general to a cuddly grandfather. And it worked.

So, without President Jokowi's help, Prabowo might not change his image and, of course, win the election.

Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono votes in Indonesia's 2024 presidential election. (Submitted by Andreas Harsono)

You mentioned the human rights violations he allegedly committed, which you believe are now forgotten by voters. What do you want to remind people of?

Like it or not, elected officials must be transparent and direct on this subject… starting by clearly stating their position and why. This applies to both current and past human rights violations.

SO [Prabowo]must state its position. It's almost impossible. But let's hope for the best.

Do you realistically think he will do that given the picture you've described and the fact that he denies these allegations?

My brain tells me it's hard to predict, but who knows?

I am in a very difficult situation. Many Indonesians find themselves in a very difficult situation, including journalists and human rights defenders. [and] academics.

If your rights are violated, if massacres occur in the future, will the victims, the families of the victims, ask their president to investigate? Will they trust the president to investigate the massacres?

A protester holds up a poster with a defaced image of Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a rally on Monday. (Slamet Riyadi/Associated Press)

Does this apparent victory make you feel less safe?

Yes. I know what's going on. I have been doing this work for over three decades. I know what it is. I know that the stakes [are]really very high.

As an Indonesian citizen, I feel I must apologize. Indonesia has been considered a vibrant democracy for the past two decades, but the door to a dark past is now open.

Vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and current mayor of the city of Surakarta, and his wife Selvi Ananda voted at a polling station during the Indonesian presidential election. (Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

What will the next days and weeks be like for you?

I guess I'll play defense.

Hopefully not, but it could be an authoritarian regime.

Of course, I will continue to demand accountability for present and past human rights violations. But to be realistic, what I have to do is prevent this authoritarianism [from turning] violent.