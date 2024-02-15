Donald Trump to be tried next month in hush money criminal case | Donald Trump News





The former US president is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

A New York judge has rejected former US President Donald Trump's request to dismiss criminal charges related to allegations he paid hush money to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination and likely opponent of President Joe Biden in the November election, asked Judge Juan Manuel Merchan to dismiss a 34-count indictment accusing him of tampering of business records to conceal the $130,000 payment to Daniels before the 2016 election, which Trump won.

But Merchan said Thursday the trial would continue with jury selection on March 25 despite Trump's appeals.

He said he made the decision after speaking with the judge in Trump's now-delayed federal election interference case in Washington.

Trump, who entered the courthouse before the hearing, reiterated his claims that the case was politically motivated.

“They wouldn't have brought this without the fact that I'm running for president and I'm doing well,” he said in a hallway outside the courtroom.

Payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels at center of New York secrecy [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

The Manhattan case centers on a payment that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to prevent her from speaking publicly before the 2016 election about a sexual relationship she had with Trump a decade earlier, which Trump denies happened. .

Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign laws in 2018.

Prosecutors accuse Trump of seeking to cover up violations of a state law that prohibits promoting a candidacy through illegal means.

Trump's lawyers argued that state prosecutors could not use his alleged cover-up to justify the false records charges and that state law did not apply to federal elections.

(Al Jazeera)

Over the past year, Trump has lashed out at Merchan as a Trump-hating judge, asked him to step down from the case, and sought to move the case from state to federal court , without success.

Merchan has previously acknowledged making several small donations to Democrats, including $15 to Biden, but he is confident in his ability to be fair and impartial to Trump, a Republican.

At a separate hearing Thursday, Trump's lawyers will ask a Georgia judge to disqualify the prosecutor who accused him and several allies of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state.

Trump's political and legal challenges are increasingly overlapping ahead of his expected rematch with Biden in November.

He faces federal charges in Washington for his efforts to overturn his election defeat and in Florida for mishandling classified documents.

He pleaded not guilty in all cases.

