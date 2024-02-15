Aamir Khan engages in candid conversations and Imran Khan exudes royalty in UNSEEN photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities





Ira Khan, who recently got married to Nupur Shikhare in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur, treated her fans on Instagram to some never-seen-before photos from her wedding festivities and they are simply unmissable! Check out some of the photos here: In one of the photos, Aamir Khan is seen having a candid conversation with his daughter and son-in-law. In another photo, Imran Khan is seen exuding royalty in his elegant outfit as he clicked with Ira.

Ira also shared photos from her pre-wedding festivities, which included the mehendi and sangeet ceremony. There are also photos of Ira and Nupur showing off their dancing prowess. The star daughter also shared a video which was a compilation of their priceless wedding moments.

In Udaipur, Rajasthan, the couple took their vows in a classic wedding ceremony. To kick off the celebrations, a delicious welcome dinner on January 7 set the mood. Following this, the festivities unfolded with a colorful mehendi ceremony and a lively sleepover. It is worth noting that Ira and Nupur embraced sustainability by graciously asking guests not to bring gifts, in line with their commitment to having an eco-friendly wedding and minimizing waste.

After their recorded ceremony in Mumbai on January 3, Ira and Nupur's wedding celebrations continued in Udaipur. Aamir hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai on January 13, which was attended by a plethora of industry friends, making it a star-studded extravaganza!

