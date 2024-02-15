Why China wants to be the only Asian member of the UN Security Council

China's position on being the sole Asian representative on the United Nations Security Council has become clearer after Russia's strong support for India's bid for permanent membership earlier this month.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has lent his support to New Delhi's aspiration for the permanent seat of the UN Security Council, saying in an interview with Russian state media Russia Today on Saturday: ” We are of the view that India, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, The Security Council could make a significant contribution in promoting a balance as well as an interest-driven agenda of the world majority, mainly the countries of the South. »

With Russia's support, India's bid now faces exclusive opposition from China within the group of five permanent members, underscoring Beijing's determination to remain the exclusive Asian power within the group. But India's bid could also face opposition from other non-permanent members of the UNSC.

This development is occurring against a backdrop of heightened tensions and rivalries between China and India, both vying for leadership in the developing world. New Delhi increasingly views Beijing as a challenge to its geopolitical interests, while New Delhi has developed close ties with Washington.

China and India have been clashing since June 2020 over their border dispute in the eastern region of Ladakh. The ongoing border standoff, now in its fourth year, continues to weigh on their bilateral relations.

Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Subramanyam Jaishankar said in Perth, Australia that India would definitely achieve its goal of joining the United Nations Security Council as a permanent member, Indian News Agency reported, The Press Trust of India, February 10.

“We will achieve it. I am 100 per cent sure that we will achieve it. But I will also tell you that honestly, we will not achieve it easily because the world is full of competition,” Jaishankar said.

The UN Security Council reform process is rigorous, requiring the support of at least nine of its 15 members and the acquiescence of all five permanent members: Britain, China, France, Russia and United States.

Analysts suggest that China's opposition is rooted in its ambition to be the only Asian representative among the council's permanent members.

Ashok Kantha, former Indian ambassador to China from 2014 to 2016, said News week that Beijing has made efforts to thwart New Delhi's candidacy for the coveted UN Security Council while giving passive assurances.

News week contacted the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for comment.

“However, in practice, we have found that China has actively obstructed any restructuring of the UN Security Council and that our efforts have been met with opposition from the Great Wall of China. We have interpreted the Chinese behavior as a lack of support for India's rise and its aspirations, despite formal assurances to the contrary,” Kantha said.

“China is not inclined to share space with any other developing country and wants to preserve its status as the only non-Western permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

Kanti Bajpai, professor and Wilmar Chair of Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, said: News week that China could attempt to build consensus among other middle powers to block India's quest for a seat on the UN Security Council.

“China will certainly invoke the middle powers argument. That there are a series of middle powers that would not support India, Japan and Germany, and until there are more consensus, it would be inappropriate to admit these three powers as permanent members,” he added. ” said Bajpai.

“Singapore is very cautious and will not break with the rest of ASEAN on this. So a lot depends on the key players in ASEAN. For Singapore, that means Indonesia and Malaysia. New Delhi has not lent “he paid a lot of attention to the region after Modi's first term and did quite a few things to annoy him (including not joining the RCEP),” he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) September 4, 2016 in Hangzhou, China. China wants to thwart India's campaign to join the group of permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) September 4, 2016 in Hangzhou, China. China wants to thwart India's campaign to join the group of permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Wang Zhou/Getty Images News/iStock



The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a free trade agreement between Indo-Pacific countries, which New Delhi has decided not to pursue despite protracted negotiations to join the trade bloc.

Chinese state media said US-proposed reforms to the UN Security Council, including India's seat at the negotiating table, were driven by geopolitical interests rather than real calls for reform of the organization.

“Japan and India are the two poles of Washington's “Indo-Pacific” strategy targeted at China, Germany is the center of Europe for dealing with Russia and Brazil is the No. 1 country in the United States' backyard in Latin America. This can be said to be largely a deployment against China and Russia,” said an editorial in Chinese state media . China Daily said last year.

Despite Moscow's support for New Delhi, China's opposition to India's siege is unlikely to change. The challenges to Security Council reform are manifold, including the daunting task of amending the United Nations Charter, which experts say will be difficult to achieve.

In the broader debate over Security Council reform, various countries and regional blocs have proposed changes to make the body more regionally representative and balanced.

Countries including Italy, Argentina, the Republic of Korea, Mexico and Pakistan, alongside the African Union, have also expressed interest in reform plans or sought permanent membership, according to the African Union. China Daily opinion article. However, these proposals did not garner the necessary support from key players, including the United States, the publication said.

“China will certainly urge these countries to oppose India's membership or, at the very least, it will argue that these countries are not comfortable with India's membership and that, therefore, India does not deserve a seat,” Bajpai said. News week while commenting on other countries aspiring to occupy the UN Security Council seat.

“China would also use its influence in the Global South to oppose India. India's recent loss in UNESCO to Pakistan shows that India's support in the Global South South could be fragile anyway. China will exploit that,” he added.