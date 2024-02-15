The Guardian's take on Indonesian elections: Prabowos' victory is sad news for democracy | Editorial





When Joko Widodo took power in Indonesia a decade ago, his victory brought as much relief as celebration. It's not just that the former Jakarta governor was the first president to be elected outside the political or military elite. It was also that he defeated ex-general Prabowo Subianto, who had attacked direct elections and said he would take the country in a more authoritarian direction. There was every reason to take this threat seriously. Mr. Prabowo was discharged from the military and barred from entering the United States over allegations of kidnapping and torture of activists by men in his unit, although he has always denied any involvement. Yet as the president leaves office, Mr. Prabowo is poised to replace him thanks in large part to the (unofficial) support of his former rivals. With 205 million voters and 820,000 polling stations spread across thousands of islands in the world's fourth most populous country, the final tally could take weeks. But Mr. Prabowo, currently defense minister, enjoys a commanding lead in quick counts by independent polling companies, which have proven accurate in previous contests. This suggests he will not face a runoff. Having reached the two-term limit, the president known to all as Jokowi leaves office with enviable popularity and a record that includes steady economic growth, infrastructure development, slowing deforestation (although the country have did not achieve the objectives) and improved health care. But he has also witnessed democratic backsliding. When he took office, some supporters expressed concern that his principles might even hinder his ability to get things done. In reality, he not only proved adept at making deals with the old elites, but he also undermined key institutions and increased restrictions on freedom of expression. The straw that broke the camel's back, for many of his early enthusiastic supporters and apparently for cabinet colleagueswas his electoral maneuver. Jokowi said he was neutral. But it was clear that he had supported Mr. Prabowo rather than his own party's candidate, Ganjar Pranowo. His 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, ran for Mr Prabowos' vice-president, despite being four years short of the usual minimum age for the post, thanks to a practical ruling by the Constitutional Court . The chief justice happens to be married to the president's sister. Many of those who supported Jokowi concluded that his priority was his legacy. Mr. Prabowo also benefited from his improbable rebranding from a strong, fiery man to a cuddly, cat-loving grandfather, aided by social media. Half of the country's electorate is under 40; many voters do not remember his past or the days of the military dictatorship of his father-in-law, General Suharto. Those which predict that winter is coming. Some suggest that the new president may conclude that he does not need outright autocracy, but can achieve what he wants within the current system. A better reason for optimism might be that Jokowis' tenure saw the the biggest student demonstrations since the return of democracies in 1998, following the weakening of the anti-corruption commission and other tough new laws. His political trajectory is further proof that the work of defending reforms and rights cannot rest on the shoulders of a single leader. But Indonesian democracy seems to have many defenders, including among young people. Everything indicates that he will need it.

