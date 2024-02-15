Turkish journalists welcome decision restoring online access to banned press articles

Turkish journalists welcome the recent decision of the Constitutional Court which lifted bans on online access to hundreds of press articles.

Last week, the court issued a ruling lifting the bans, saying the restrictions are unconstitutional and violate freedom of expression.

Lower courts had blocked the articles, citing Article 9 of Law No. 5651, which allows such bans or removals of content in cases of personal rights violations. Press freedom advocates and journalists have long argued that the measure is used as a form of censorship against digital media.

In its recent judgment, the Constitutional Court examined 502 orders blocking access to websites and articles from 2014 to 2023. Of these, 352 were appealed by the Association for freedom of expression, IFOD.

“We have been following this issue since 2014,” Yaman Akdeniz, IFOD co-founder and human rights lawyer, told VOA.

The banned news articles came from several independent digital media outlets, including BirGun, Diken, Gazete Duvar, Arti Gercek and union.org.

A list of banned items compiled by IFOD included articles relating to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his family, members of his cabinet and politicians from his ruling Justice and Development party.

Cautious welcome

While welcoming this decision, BirGun digital broadcast coordinator Berkant Gultekin takes a cautious stance.

“It's a good decision on paper, but we will see over time how it will affect the news production process in Turkey,” Gultekin said.

“Even if the Constitutional Court rules in favor of journalists, we cannot say 'We are free now,' while the government decides which decision the judiciary will apply,” Gultekin said, emphasizing that the court's decisions in other unrelated cases are worrying. .

Turkey recently experienced a legal crisis following the continued detention of former MP Can Atalay. Atalay was elected to parliament in May 2023 as part of the Turkish Workers' Party (TIP), while serving an 18-year prison sentence for attempting to overthrow the government.

In October and December, the Constitutional Court, in separate decisions, ruled in favor of Atalay's release. Elected parliamentarians in Turkey benefit from legislative immunity, as provided for in the constitution. Yet the highest appeals court, the Court of Cassation, rejected the rulings and Atalay's lawmaking status was revoked by Parliament last month.

Banu Tuna is the secretary general of the Turkish Journalists' Union, or TGS, which was a plaintiff in the case seeking to repeal bans on access to digital content.

“Of course we are happy with our result, but will this decision protect other media from censorship in the future?” » asked Thon.

While welcoming the Constitutional Court's decision in the access ban case, she said Atalay's situation is an example of the problems facing the Turkish justice system.

“We have essentially fulfilled our duty and the Constitutional Court confirmed that we were right,” she said. Tuna added that from now on, the question is what the Court's decisions constitutional meaning for other courts and to what extent these decisions are applied.

Diken, an independent media outlet, has filed at least 118 petitions with the Constitutional Court asking it to revoke the access bans.

“The judgment confirms our right to information and the right of citizens to information, which we have defended from the beginning,” said Erdal Guven, editor-in-chief of Diken. “Still, it’s hard to say all is well.”

Local courts in Turkey have banned access to several articles from VOA's Turkish service.

The Association of Access Providers, an organization that implements media bans in Turkey, informed VOA Turkish that a court in Ankara lifted the ban on access to a 2021 news story, citing the recent decision.

The content is, however, still not accessible in Turkey since a ban on VOA's Turkish domain name for a licensing issue has been in force since August 2023.

In January 2022, the Constitutional Court ruled that Article 9 of Law No. 5651 constituted “a structural problem” resulting in a violation of freedom of press and expression. According to the court, the scope and limits of the measures were unclear and the bans were imposed without any input from the media concerned.

The court gave Parliament one year to find a solution, but lawmakers took no action on it.

Last January, the Constitutional Court decided to annul this measure, considering that it limited press freedom. However, the repeal will not take effect until October.

Yaman Akdeniz of IFOD criticized the Constitutional Court for taking so long to overturn the measure and to rule on the number of cases which have continued to grow since 2014.

“As this article will be in force until October 10, criminal justices of the peace will continue to make decisions before the March 31 elections. The danger of censorship persists,” Akdeniz said. Local elections are due to take place on March 31.

BirGun's Gultekin also points out that lower courts can still implement access bans very quickly.

“[The courts] can issue a blocking order within a few hours. The number of blocked news stories has recently reached five or six per week; I don’t know the exact number,” Gultekin said.

This article comes from VOA Turkish Service.