Imran Khan chooses Omar Ayub as Prime Minister





Imran Khan.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Omer Ayub as the prime ministerial candidate while Mian Aslam Iqbal was chosen for the post of Punjab chief minister, DAWN.com reports.

The development came after lawyer Gohar and other PTI leaders held a series of meetings with the imprisoned party leader in Adiala jail to discuss the current political scenario.

With post-election negotiations in full swing, the PTI – like all other political parties – is weighing its options. Earlier this week, the Imran-led party, whose independent candidates won the lion's share in the polls, announced that it would ally with Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen at the Center and in Punjab.

The party had announced that it would form a coalition government with Jamaat-i-Islami in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, JI's Liaquat Baloch later said his party was not interested in working with the PTI in the province.

While speaking to the media outside Adiala jail on Thursday, lawyer Gohar said Imran had named PTI central general secretary Omar Ayub Khan – who is in hiding after facing over 20 charges criminal charges following the May 9 riots – as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Salaar Kakar were appointed as chief ministers of Punjab and Balochistan respectively. Lawyer Gohar said Aqibullah Khan – brother of PTI leader Asad Qaiser – was chosen for the post of KP Assembly Speaker.

He said the PTI nominations for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly would be announced in the coming days.

Lawyer Gohar further asserted that the PTI would not engage in power sharing with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P. “Imran Khan has clearly said that PTI’s politics is not for power sharing but for the public,” he said.

“PTI plays politics for the protection of public rights and believes in the supremacy of mandate and democracy,” he stressed. “Therefore, we do not believe in power sharing.”

“We will put up strong opposition until our full mandate is returned, but we are in a position to form governments in Punjab, KP and the Centre,” Gohar said.

He also said the party would hold a peaceful nationwide protest on February 17 against the “marginalization of PTI”, saying the party had won a “clear mandate” but was being “ripped away” .

Barrister Gohar invited all other political parties protesting against the results of the February 8 elections, including the Grand Democratic Alliance, Jamaat-i-Islami, Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Tehreek- i-Labbaik Pakistan and Awami National Party — to join the PTI.

He added that the PTI would register a peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon and asked the public to participate. “These elections have been very critical and we will not let our mandate be stolen from us.”

Meanwhile, in response to a question, Gohar refuted reports of talks with the PPP and a coalition with PTI parliamentarians. He also urged the Election Commission of Pakistan and the judiciary to act on petitions filed by the party against allegations of fraud in several constituencies, saying a delay in doing so would affect the “broader mandate”.

Meanwhile, former senator Mohammad Ali Saif said that Imran conveyed a special message regarding the statement issued by the United States on the general elections.

“We believe that in every era, the United States has either supported dictators or presented the most corrupt leaders and that democracy has been made a mockery of by bringing in such people,” lawyer Saif said.

