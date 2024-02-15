Trump World plans to ask the former president to provide the official GOP response on the State of the Union.





WASHINGTON Close aides and allies of former President Trump discussed the former president's official Republican response to President Joe Biden's March 7 State of the Union address, according to five people familiar with the talks.

Two of the sources said Trump himself had discussed it, but both said he opposed the high-profile plan.

The decision on who will give the answer rests with Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

A source familiar with planning the State of the Union address said the Trump campaign did not contact those planning the Republican Party rebuttal.

Johnson and McConnell's offices declined to comment.

There are no plans at this time for him to provide the Republican response, a senior Trump aide said on condition of anonymity because discussions on the subject have been private.

There is no doubt that this spot would reinforce the public impression that Trump has locked up his party's nomination. And it would give the former president valuable prime-time network coverage of a live speech that was harder for him to get during his third bid for the Oval Office.

But the risks are significant and could outweigh the potential benefits.

It just didn't make sense to me, and that's what I told him, one Republican lawmaker said. I really felt like there wasn't a lot of interest at first.

Nothing says Washington politics more than an out-of-power party's official response to the State of the Union. This is at odds with Trump's message that while he understands the nature of politics in the nation's capital, he is not a creature of what he calls the swamp.

Additionally, it has been difficult for past speakers to match the pomp and energy of the State of the Union, where the president takes to the podium before the House and addresses lawmakers from both parties, Cabinet officials and members of the Supreme Court. on the status of the nation. If Trump wants to face Biden, he can hardly choose a field that is more of a home game for the sitting president.

When was the last time a rebuttal went well? a former Trump White House official said, pointing to the stumbles of then-Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2009 and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in 2013 as warnings. There's a long history of these things being failures.

As governor of South Carolina in 2016, Nikki Haley raised eyebrows within her own party by attacking the Republican Party's angriest voices against Trump, particularly when she in turn was the president's Republican counterpoint of the time, Barack Obama. Haley was set to become Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, but she failed to gain traction in his bid to strip him of the nomination this year.

But at least one Trump ally on Capitol Hill said she would love to see Trump deliver the Republican Party's answer.

Of course, President Trump should do it, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told NBC News on Thursday, while adding that she hadn't heard of any such plans.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, the only member of the president's team to speak on the record on the subject, said there was no reason to say Trump would become the first former president to provide an official response.

This is complete bullshit, and it proves that fake news can spread literally anything based on their own imagination, Miller said.

Last year, Trump recorded a video response to Biden's speech, launching attacks on the president and his party in what he called the real state of the union.

The strength of Trump's dominance in the Republican primary will be on full display in Washington the day before the State of the Union, when more than 100 Republican lawmakers co-host a fundraising event. An invitation to the gala lists Donald Trump Jr. as a featured guest, and it's not yet clear whether the elder Trump will appear in person.

Kristen Welker

Jonathan Allen

Carol E. Lee

Matt Dixon

Ryan Nobles, Julie Tsirkin, Sahil Kapur and Dasha Burns contributed.

