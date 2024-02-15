Politics
Indonesia's Jokowi congratulates Prabowo and son on election victory, as opponents denounce fraud – BenarNews
Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo said Thursday he met and congratulated Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Raka Jokowi's eldest son, on their victory in the presidential election, as their rivals alleged widespread fraud in of the vote.
While Jokowi has rejected allegations of cheating, his ruling PDI-P party has said Prabowo, the winning candidate and defense minister, used force, misused government documents and influenced the judiciary. to gain an advantage in Wednesday's elections.
Although Jokowi did not officially support any candidate, it was widely believed that he would go against his party and favor Prabowo and Gibran.
Congratulations, congratulations. I met them in person last night, Jokowi told reporters, referring to Prabowo and Gibran.
Prabowo, a former army general with a questionable human rights record, claimed victory in the election after several polls showed him leading with around 58% of the vote. This was his third chance at the presidency, having lost to Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 elections.
Parabowo's other contenders in this year's race, Anies Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta, and Ganjar Pranowo, who was governor of Central Java until a few months ago, received 25 percent and 17 percent of the votes cast, respectively. according to unofficial counts.
A preliminary tally posted on the General Election Commission's website showed similar numbers. The official results will not be announced until the end of March, and the new president is expected to be sworn in on October 20.
Meanwhile, Prabowo posted a photo of himself holding a phone to his ear on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, saying he had received congratulatory phone calls from several foreign leaders on Thursday morning.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka, are the names of leaders who 'he mentioned.
It was the fifth time Indonesians have directly elected their president and vice president since 1998, when the country became a democracy.
Nearly 205 million people were eligible to vote for president, vice president, and members of national and local parliaments. The electoral commission has not announced voter turnout figures.
Jokowi's second and final five-year term ends in October due to constitutional limits.
Meanwhile, while Anies' camp claimed on Thursday that Prabowo used underhanded tactics to secure a greater number of votes, Ganjar, the third candidate, said his party and its coalition partners had opened a investigating possible fraud.
Ari Yusuf Amir, legal chief of Anies' campaign, said he would verify the evidence he had and then reveal to the public how Prabowo benefited from pre-marked ballots, voter intimidation, manipulation of electoral lists and vote buying.
This is the real tactic used on Election Day. Polling station workers received instructions from village leaders to encourage voters to lean towards a particular candidate, Ari told a news conference in Jakarta.
Another member of Anies' campaign team said there were reports of discrepancies between voting results recorded on forms filled out by poll workers at each polling station and data entered on the election's website. electoral commission.
Such discrepancies were reported in 181 cities in 36 provinces across the country, said Amin Subekti, Anies' campaign spokesman.
Ganjar called it abnormal that tallies show he received the lowest number of votes, while his party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), is expected to get the highest number of votes in the election legislative elections on Wednesday.
Today we are discussing, documenting and trying to check with the regions if this [alleged fraud] was structural, systematic and massive, Ganjar told reporters.
There are complaints, but our principle remains, we will wait for the decision of the electoral commissions and whatever their decision later, we will comply and respect the process.
Ganjars Party Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto accused Prabowo's camp of resorting to legal manipulation, various forms of coercion and abuse of state resources to gain an advantage in the competition.
The legitimacy of the election was affected by the various irregularities. That is why we have set up a special team to carry out a forensic audit, he told reporters.
Prabowos' alliance with Gibran, 36, has sparked concerns among some Indonesians about dynastic politics and nepotism.
Gibran, the mayor of Solo, benefited from a controversial Constitutional Court ruling in October, which revised the minimum age of presidential and vice-presidential candidates from 40 to any age for those who served the functions of regional head.
The court's chief judge, Anwar Usman, who is married to Jokowi's sister, was removed from his position in November for ethical violations linked to the ruling.
Critics, including professors at more than a dozen universities across the country, have accused Jokowi of deviating from democratic principles and attempting to create a political dynasty by advancing those close to him.
Jokowi has also been accused of using populist measures, such as early granting of social assistance and raising salaries for civil servants, the police and the military, which critics say were aimed at increase Prabowo's chances.
The president has refuted any manipulation of the judicial system or favoring a particular group of candidates.
On Thursday, he categorically denied allegations of fraud, saying the election process was observed by many people, including representatives of the candidates, the election supervisory agency and security personnel.
I think multi-level supervision like this will eliminate the possibility of fraud, Jokowi told reporters.
Don't cry fraud. If you have evidence, take it to the Election Monitoring Agency. If you have evidence, present it to the Constitutional Court.
A political analyst and Islam scholar at Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the country's largest Islamic organization, argued that Prabowo's victory reflects the popular desire for continuity rather than change.
Like it or not, we must listen carefully to this popular wisdom, wrote NU's Ulil Abshar Abdalla in Kompas, an Indonesian daily.
Does the discourse on the decline of democracy really concern the general public or, on the contrary, only the educated middle class? People may have other priorities than the issue of democratic decline.
Ulil was referring to criticism that Jokowi eroded democratic institutions and norms during his term.
The Jakarta Post newspaper, arguably Indonesia's best-known news source, said in an editorial on Thursday that Prabowo's next challenge would be to prove his critics wrong. He should get rid of his authoritarian image and show that he can be a unifier.
Prabowo's decisive victory, according to the Post, means that the electorate has apparently voted to allow President Jokowi's agenda to continue, with the benefit of having a strongman leading the country for the next five years.
