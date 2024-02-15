News Highlights: Today's Top Global Market News – Thursday at 3 p.m. ET





U.S. Shoppers Cut Back in January U.S. retail sales posted a larger-than-expected 0.8% loss after a strong round of holiday shopping in December. No inflation help here: Import prices show biggest increase in almost two years The cost of imported goods jumped 0.8% in January, marking the first increase since last fall and the biggest increase in nearly two years. World's Major Economies Fall Behind U.S. The decline of the economies in the United Kingdom and Japan echoes similarly weak conditions across much of continental Europe and China. Dow Rises, Nasdaq Slips After Weaker-Than-Expected Retail Data Stocks were mixed, while Treasury yields were lower, after new data showed a decline in retail sales last month. Canada Warned Skilled-Trades Shortage Poses Headwind to Home Building Canada's Department of Finance learned late last year that apprenticeships in skilled trades had fallen to the lowest levels in more than a decade. Two regional Fed factory gauges rebound in February The numbers: Manufacturing indicators from the Philadelphia Fed and the New York Fed's Empire State rebounded in February, according to new data released Thursday. Jobless claims fall to one-month low of 212,000. Layoffs still small. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits in early February fell to 212,000, its lowest level in a month, indicating that layoffs remain low nationwide despite heavy job cuts in some major companies such as UPS. U.S. industrial output remains soft in January Industrial production fell 0.1% in January, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. The manufacturing sector alone fell 0.5% after a 0.1% gain the previous month. Biden Adviser Says Soft Landing Helped by Public-Spending Boost The fall in inflation should stimulate the investment climate, estimates economic advisor Lael Brainard. China Revives Socialist Ideas to Fix Its Real-Estate Crisis Xi Jinping aims to put the state back in charge of the crumbling real estate market, as part of a drive to rein in the private sector. (END) Dow Jones Newswires February 15, 2024, 3:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m.) Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

