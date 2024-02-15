Imran Khan in US on Pak polls





The White House said the will of the Pakistani people must be respected.

Islamabad:

Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday sought US help by sending a special message to Washington, calling on it to play a role and voice concerns over his country's “rigged” general elections. country.

It was a so-called diplomatic cable – the figure – that Khan, 71, renounced at a public rally in March 2022, saying the United States wanted to oust his government, soon after its stars politicians have undertaken a descent leading to incarceration, to condemnation. in multiple cases and even being disqualified from fighting elections.

Mr. Khan, who became Prime Minister in August 2018, was ousted by a vote of no confidence in April 2022. Currently, he is incarcerated in Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi and faces conviction in several cases, including the case encryption.

Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party claimed the February 8 general election was “not fair” and the “results were rigged”. The February 8 results resulted in a fragmented mandate, with neither party securing a clear majority, so Pakistan still has not formed a government a week after polling day.

Even when more than 100 independents backed by Mr Khan's PTI won, the party claimed its mandate had been stolen. As if these unrest were not enough, over the past three days, some independents have joined the coalition announced by PTI's rival parties – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party and four others smaller parties.

After a meeting of party leaders at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where Mr Khan has been incarcerated since September last year, PTI president Asad Qaiser told the media that the party had nominated Umar Ayub Khan as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

However, it was the message Mr Khan conveyed to the United States that was the highlight of the press conference.

“Mr. Khan gave a message that the United States should raise its voice against allegations of election fraud. He also gave a special message to America that the United States had no not played their role accordingly,” Qaiser said.

Asserting that Mr Khan's message is that “the US has an opportunity and should keep an eye on electoral fraud”, the PTI official said: “If they are champions of democracy, then they should express it if they think that the elections in Pakistan were not fair. » According to Geo News, PTI lawyer Barrister Saif, who also addressed the media along with Gohar Khan and Mr Qaiser, said: “America should take a tougher stance regarding these elections.

“When the PTI was cornered in the elections, America should have raised its voice,” Mr. Saif quoted the party founder as saying.

Mr. Khan is accused and convicted of “misusing the contents of the figure” to construct a narrative that his government was ousted due to a foreign conspiracy by the United States, an accusation denied by Washington. The secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country's embassy in Washington in March 2022 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Separately, the White House on Wednesday called for ensuring a transparent electoral process in Pakistan and said it was necessary to respect the will of the Pakistani people.

Stating that US President Joe Biden “is aware of the elections in Pakistan”, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters: “While we consistently communicate clearly, publicly and privately, at Pakistani government and the entire Pakistani political spectrum, the need to respect the will of the Pakistani people and ensure a transparent electoral process is essential and obviously important.

