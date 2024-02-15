Donald Trump's first criminal trial begins next month. What will it look like?





Getty ImagesRepublican presidential frontrunner will juggle six-week non-televised trial and campaign

Donald Trump's first criminal trial is set to begin next month, with jury selection beginning March 25.

The former president has faced judges in two separate civil trials in New York in recent months, but his criminal trial there will be very different.

Mr Trump, 77, has been charged with 34 counts of fraud, relating to money he allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

He pleaded not guilty, arguing that the charges did not constitute “a crime.”

But the Manhattan affair will now frequently keep the Republican presidential candidate off the campaign trail for six weeks.

Here's everything we know about the trial.

Will Trump be there?

In his two recently concluded civil trials, Mr. Trump showed up sporadically, coming and going from the courtroom as he pleased.

But in this trial, he is a criminal defendant with a right to be present every day, and most people in his situation don't skip court.

“He can knowingly and willingly waive that right and be tried in absentia, but that’s a huge mistake,” said Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers.

People don't like jury duty, he told the BBC, “and when they see that one party in the case doesn't care and doesn't respect their time, that's a way sure to be condemned.”

After Thursday's hearing in New York County Criminal Court, Mr. Trump promised to be in court during the day and to campaign at night.

See: “It’s not a crime” – Trump enters secret hearing on money

The ex-president is already crushing the competition during the Republican primary and he will have practically won the nomination by the beginning of March. A large number of states, 15, will hold their votes on March 5, known as “Super Tuesday.”

But a six-week trial, which ends May 5, would conflict with primary elections in six states.

What will the trial look like?

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who last year oversaw a tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization, has been on the bench for more than 16 years. But the first criminal trial of a former US president will be the highest-profile case he has ever presided over.

Mr Trump had previously argued that the judge “hated” him and should step aside, a decision rejected by Judge Merchan.

The former president hired a coterie of lawyers for his various cases. The representative here is a team led by Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the first person to indict Mr. Trump, assembled a team of eight seasoned litigators for the prosecution.

Prosecutors told the court Thursday that they will need at least 15 to 17 days to present their case and may need more if the two sides cannot agree on certain stipulations.

Mr. Trump's former lawyer and personal adviser, Michael Cohen, is expected to be the prosecution's star witness and face intense cross-examination over his checkered past.

Watch: How Trump and Cohen's friendship has deteriorated over the years

The ex-president will assert that he faces “unfounded” and “politically motivated” accusations.

In accordance with Judge Merchan's rules, the court will not sit on Wednesday or April 29.

The trial could also be suspended over the Jewish holiday of Passover, which some members of Mr. Trump's legal team will observe.

How will jury selection take place?

Bench trials for criminal charges in New York require 12 jurors with up to six alternates.

Potential jurors could face a range of questions at the start of the trial, from where their news came from to whether they've ever put a political bumper sticker on their car.

They can also be asked if they think the 2020 election was stolen, if they have read any books by Mr. Trump or if they listened to anything by Mr. Cohen.

Jury selection could take up most of the trial, according to Mr. Rahmani, because “everyone knows who Donald Trump is. Everyone has an opinion on him.”

“People don’t come into the courtroom with a blank slate, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they had to go through 100 or more jurors to seat a jury,” he said.

Judge Merchan can, however, impose a time limit for asking questions. Each side is also limited to issuing 10 challenges without providing a reason.

Will the trial be televised?

New York is one of only three jurisdictions in the country to ban almost all audiovisual coverage of trials, although it has made a brief exception for audio during the pandemic.

Judges have discretion to allow cameras into their courtrooms, and we've had brief glimpses of Mr. Trump's civil fraud trial most of the time.

Donald Trump Jr: “I should have worn makeup”

But Judge Merchan did not allow cameras into his courtroom during preliminary hearings and it seems unlikely he will change course when the trial begins.

That means that, despite intense public interest, only a few members of the public and press inside the Manhattan courthouse will be able to watch Mr. Trump's trial.

The rest of us will have to rely on Mr. Trump's media reports, sketches and, in all likelihood, online posts to color the scene each day.

