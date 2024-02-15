Experts react: Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in Indonesia. What does his presidency have in store for him?

Third times the charm. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is ready to be his country's next president, with projections showing he will easily get 50 percent in Wednesday's election. Prabowo, 72, who is making his third bid for the presidency, is a former general who has faced allegations of human rights abuses and has been associated with the country's longtime dictator, Suharto. But Prabowo effectively softened his image for the campaign and relied on the tacit support of popular incumbent President Joko Widodo, whose son is Prabowo's running mate. What can the world expect from President Prabowo? How will he position the world's third-largest democracy in regional conflicts and global issues? We asked our experts for their opinions.

Prabowo's victory gives the United States another chance to improve its security and economic engagement

Prabowo appears to have scored an impressive victory in Indonesia's presidential elections this week, capping a one-round show of democratic engagement among the people of the world's fourth-largest country.

This was not Prabowos first presidential campaign, as he placed second behind President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2019 and 2014 elections. Prabowos' decision to run alongside Jokowi in the 2019 elections this year seems to have made the difference. It was not just his association with Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice-presidential running mate. He also adopted an electoral program that emphasized political continuity with the current president, who at the end of last year, after nine years in power, enjoyed a popularity rating of more than 75 percent.

Some might be tempted to focus on the association of presidents-elect with past abuse by elements of the Indonesian military during the country's difficult democratic transition, or on the continuing role of dynastic politics in Indonesian democracy. You have to resist the urge to throw stones. Prabowo's victory and an incoming administration that expands Jokowi's pragmatic focus on Indonesia's economic development, job creation, and human capital improvement will give the U.S. government and private sector another opportunity to s 'commit after the insufficient attention paid to Indonesia during much of Jokowi's term. desk.

Prabowo's defense experience, including formative training for the U.S. military, should prompt the United States to act quickly to identify ways to support Indonesia's growing capabilities to monitor and defend territory sovereign of his vast archipelago. At the same time, the United States must remember to respect the determined independence and non-alignment of this strong and diverse democracy, a country capable of making important and positive contributions to the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

Josh M. Cartin is a nonresident senior fellow at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Securitys Indo-Pacific Security Initiative. He is a former principal deputy director for East Asia at the National Security Council and served as senior deputy representative at the U.S. Mission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta, Indonesia. He is currently a partner at risk intelligence and strategic consulting firm TD International LLC.

Prabowo ready to lead a rising nation

Since Suharto's resignation in 1998, Indonesia has become a vibrant, if imperfect, democracy. Voters are closely involved in the democratic process, as evidenced by turn out rates for elections, and elections are widely considered free and fair. It is not without its flaws, however. Corruption, connivanceAnd nepotismpopularly abbreviated as KKN in Indonesian remain omnipresent.

Wednesday's elections were marked by the presidential race, apparently won by Prabowothe current Minister of Defense and a retired general with a checkered pass which symbolizes politics recurrence elites of the Suharto era. He handily defeated two former prominent provincial governors, Ganjar Pranowo And Anies Baswedanwhile courting young voters And softening his image.

Prabowo was greatly helped by the tacit support of the outgoing president, Jowoki, who maintains a dizzying position favorability notes as the sun sets on his tenure. Prabowo exploited Popularity of Jokowis by management his candidacy as a de facto continuation of the presidency in office, going up to name Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as running mate.

Quick counting results show that Prabowo is on track to achieve a clear victory with more than 50 percent of the vote. To avoid a second round, he must also obtain more than 20 percent of the votes in at least twenty of the thirty-eight provinces, which seems virtually assured. Prabowo has already declared victory and, assuming the official results reflect the quick counts, will take office in October.

Prabowo is poised to inherit the status of a rising nation. With a young population with more than 270 million inhabitants, Indonesia is projected to become the sixth largest economy in the world by 2027 and an increasingly important geopolitical player due to its growing economic weight and its geographic location straddling key Waterways.

Indonesia's rise, however, is not a given. Whether it be economic development, geopolitics competitionOr climate change, the sprawling archipelago faces a series of significant challenges that could derail its growth. As Prabowo takes office, he will need to navigate it skillfully and harness Indonesia's advantages to produce results for a population hungry for opportunity and a better life.

Parker Novak is a non-resident member of the Global China Hub and the Atlantic Council's Indo-Pacific Security Initiative. He previously served as Country Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste for an international non-governmental organization.

Prabowo could develop Indonesia's economy by relying on demographics and diversification

Prabowo inherits a dynamic and ambitious economy, poised to become the sixth largest in the world by mid-2026 and hoping to be in fifth position by 2045. Indonesia has enjoyed a steady recovery and growth prospects robust oscillating around 5 percent. It has resisted some emerging market trends by maintaining a relatively stable fiscal position, including a debt-to-gross domestic product ratio of 39%, amid weakening credit and growing debt overhang among many peers. While China is one of its largest investors and trading partners, Indonesia avoided joining the broader Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) group last year. Its decision not to join is seen by some as a measure aimed at maintaining its non-alignment and signaling its desire to maintain, or even strengthen, its role in the multilateral system, while diversifying and increasing its foreign direct investment and his business. At the same time, Indonesia is among the South's loudest voices for greater influence in international economic governance, an effort Prabowo is likely to continue. Concerns about his lack of expertise or experience in economics could be alleviated by the presence of seasoned economists and technocrats.

Internally, demographic factors will play a role in the economy. Indonesia has the fourth largest population in the world, and it is still young. Half the population is under thirty, but Jokowis family planning initiatives took hold and birth rates began to decline. Prabowo has the opportunity to transform Indonesia's young workforce into a growth machine, particularly through investments in green and digital transition infrastructure. But it will need to promote policies that prepare young people for quality jobs (youth unemployment is 13 percent) and increase women's participation in the labor market (currently 50 percent compared to 80 percent for men). It will also have to manage, even optimize, urbanization and improve the productivity and conditions of the vast informal sector, dominated by women and young people.

Nicole Goldin is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Councils GeoEconomics Center.

Image: Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto votes at a polling station during the general election in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon