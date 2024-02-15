Failed green policy and row over anti-Semitism… after two worst weeks as Labor boss, Starmer shouldn't open the bubbly yet

IN the final days of Boris Johnson's government, an image of crates of fizz being carried through the back door of Downing Street couldn't be more perfect for an eagle-eyed snapper.

Torpedoed by Partygate inquisitor Sue Grays' report on the lockdown breaking, it seemed they were at it again.

5 Sir Keir Starmer had his worst two weeks as Labor leader

5 Cases of alcohol delivered to the Cabinet Office for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Credit: LNP

Days after this rift, on the eve of the Queen's platinum jubilee, Johnson would face a hurtful motion of confidence and be shown the door a few weeks later.

What about Sue?

Well, after much shouting, she ended up working for the Labor Party, strengthening the opposition for another chance to lead the country after years of languishing in the wilderness.

But until now, a closely guarded secret in Whitehall was that the giant booze delivery was actually intended for Saint Sue.

The political rat catcher had tried to order cat food for Cabinet Office kittens kept around the draughty building to kill the mice.

Instead, his prosecco order for the Platty Jobs weekend was sent to his office.

And as with many things before, the potential embarrassment was quietly swept under the rug.

But are the bubbles also in the wrong order in his new job?

After months of gushing reports in the stuffiest newspapers about how she was shaking things up, taking control and killing the blokey culture around Sir Keir Starmer, Sue Gray's fizz started to go a little flat and the leaks are increasing.

Keir Starmer is not a man of principles, he said he would tackle anti-Semitism but he was glad there was one in Rochdale

Reports this week that tear-stained Labor councilors had to hand over their phones raised a wry smile in Whitehall, where Gray's reputation rested far more on threat than ever on spotting a leaker.

Given that she was represented by the FDA's white-collar union during her horrific departure from the Cabinet Office, claims that suspects were questioned without union representatives present may well be disingenuous.

But they are also pathetic.

If this is truly the caliber of people preparing to rule, then heaven help us because they will be eaten alive if they ever come to power.

Seasoned mandarins will run around this lot.

And it fits with the feeling that even though Labor is still leading in the polls, there is no way that Labor is actually ready to take power.

Starmer has had his worst two weeks as leader and the finger is pointing at Gray for two key missteps.

He hesitated for too long to abandon the 28 billion green investment policy, allegedly under the leadership of Gray, which damaged the reputation of flip-flopping.

Then came the dump truck over their clumsy handling of the Rochdale by-election candidate who had launched into an anti-Semitic tirade.

Anyone with even the slightest political radar should have seen the second the tape fell into the hands of a Sunday paper that the story would be fatal.

Yet Labor was informed of this before publication and made the decision to try to stand with Azhar Ali while insisting that the party was no longer a cesspool of hatred for Jews.

What both episodes prove is that Starmer and Sue are too slow to correct, and when they panic, the situation becomes ridiculous.

Devastating dithering

In opposition, it's simply awkward, in government, this kind of hesitation can be devastating.

While the most pessimistic person I have spoken to in the party about its chances in the next election is Sir Keir Starmer himself, everyone else seems to be measuring the curtains.

Gray is literally working out where certain people are going to sit in 10 Downing Street after the next election.

A daily life which is above which is below; who is inside, who is outside; who will be the director and who will be chased into the wilderness of the DWP delights Labor MPs.

The discussion is not whether Labor will win but when rather than whether they are ready to lead.

What is frustrating for the few Tories who have yet to throw in the towel is how beatable Starmer has looked over the past two weeks.

How long before his MPs start publicly wondering how Sunak can't do a better job of knocking on the barn door and whether there is anyone else who could…

Bash leaves a Nazi taste

ANOTHER week and another Tory boy scandal at the London Universities Conservative Group.

Fresh from being forced to abandon a debate titled This House Would Sink Ships and Invade Yemen, Hooray Henries and Henriettas opted for a much less risky Come dressed as your favorite political party last week.

5 Sir Oswald Ernald Mosley inspects members of his British Union of Fascists at Royal Mint Street, London Credit: Hulton Archives – Getty

Depict scenes of carnage when a clown appeared as British fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley, complete with a Nazi-style armband.

Not only did you deem it appropriate to bring this item, but you also threw it at a speaker, reads a leaked letter suspending the naughty youths from participating in any further port-powered events.

Tory HQ has its head in its hands, and a source tells me: the only armbands this idiot should wear are the ones that will stop him from drowning in a puddle.

LABOR are red, the Tories are blue, do I have a scandal to share with you.

With all those long nights away from home and a constant flow of subsidized alcohol to help with expenses, affairs in Westminster are commonplace.

However, love, despite political divisions, continues to shock.

I have heard that a married Tory MP, a young government figure, and his young Labor MP lover, were both warned to drop the nookie by eyebrow-raising colleagues.

Andy got some pop down south

With this year's general election already shaping up to be the most divisive, politicians should avoid culture war rhetoric, Andy Burnham warned last summer.

So it's amusing to see the music-mad mayor of Manchester trying to reignite the Britpops class war by claiming that northern bands are better than their meek southern rivals.

5 Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has announced his city will host a rival at the Brit Awards Credit: Rex

5 Rochdale finest Lisa Stansfield will be honored at Burnham's fancy gong ceremony next month Credit: Rex

The Labor agitator couldn't resist a dig when he announced his town would host a rival to the Brit Awards, the UK's first Northern Music Awards.

Stone Roses fan Andy said: Historically, Northern music has always been a cut above, particularly music from working-class communities.

There is a strong, talented and passionate musical heritage here that deserves to be celebrated.

Merseyside's Mel C and Rochdale's finest Lisa Stansfield will be honored at Burnham's fancy gong ceremony next month.

None of that sweet Southern stuff…