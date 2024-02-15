'Israel must be destroyed,' Turkish President Erdoan's chief Mideast adviser says :: Middle East Forum

Sefer Turan (center) was present during a private meeting held by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan (left) and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (right), September 10, 2023, on the sidelines of the summit of G20 in India. (Photo: Nordic Monitor)

The person responsible for developing Turkey's Middle East foreign policy in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office has been revealed to have called for the destruction of Israel, a Nordic investigation revealed Monitor.

Sefer Turan, a 62-year-old pro-Iranian Islamist and senior adviser to the Turkish president, has openly denied Israel's right to exist, saying: “We must systematically and at every opportunity inform the public that there is no 'State of this type called Israel.'

Turan's remarks were made in June 1997 during a roundtable discussion regarding the closure of the Palestine Solidarity and Friendship Association (Filistin Dayanma ve Dostluk Dernei, FDD) by Turkish authorities. The FDD has been identified as a front organization sponsored by the Iranian mullahs' regime in Turkey, aimed at channeling funds to armed Palestinian jihadist groups, organizing rallies against Israel and promoting anti-Semitism in Turkey.

Turan, one of the architects of the FDD, vehemently criticized the government's decision to close the organization. He also condemned peace initiatives launched in Madrid in 1991, aimed at fostering peace between Israel and Palestine, as well as with several Arab countries. The Madrid Conference, co-sponsored by the United States and the Soviet Union, ultimately resulted in the signing of the Oslo I Accord in 1993 and the Jordan-Israel Peace Treaty in 1994.

“We must openly reveal our identity and, if necessary, bear the risks,” Turan stressed, adding that “nothing ends with the closure of the FDD.”

The driving force behind the creation of the FDD was a propaganda magazine called Yrnge, financed by the Iranian regime and run by pro-Iranian Turkish Islamists. Some members of this group had received training provided by the Iranian intelligence services in the handling of weapons and explosives. Turkish authorities took action against the magazine, shutting it down and opening criminal investigations and charges against its staff.

The request to create the FDD was initially approved on July 1, 1995, during a preliminary process, and then approved by the Ministry of the Interior in November 1995. However, a month after the approval, the ministry requested that The FDD ceases operations until the Cabinet has considered the application, citing concerns over the mention of international operations in the founding charter, which was within the discretion of the Cabinet. On May 7, 1997, the government officially notified the closure of the FDD.

FDD board members included Ahmet Varol, Remzi Ayr, Rdvan Kaya, Nurettin Irin, Fikret Zdemir, and Ahmet Araka, several of whom had long-standing ties to the Quds Force of Iran's Islamist Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In fact, Turan, who then worked as Erdogan's senior advisor, and Irin were suspects in a confidential investigation into the Quds Force network between 2011 and 2014. During this period, their phones were tapped in under a court ruling as investigators sought to uncover an Iranian intelligence network in Turkey. The investigation aimed to determine any plots targeting Israeli, Jewish and Western interests in Turkey.

In February 2014, Erdogan intervened and halted the Quds Force investigation before prosecutors could file charges and charge the suspects, including Turan, sparing his collaborator from criminal prosecution and facilitating the escape of Iranian spies from Turkey.

Turan's dedication to the destruction of Israel was on display at a March 11, 1994 event hosted by the Iranian Consulate General in Istanbul. At that meeting, he praised Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and echoed the call to eradicate Israel from the face of the earth.

At the time, Turan was editor-in-chief of a propaganda weekly called Selam, a mouthpiece for the Iranian mullahs' regime and also funded by Iranian intelligence. Selam was later shut down as part of a counterterrorism crackdown on IRGC Quds Force cells in Turkey, with its members indicted, tried and convicted in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In his speech at the Iranian consulate, Turan also criticized Arab governments, alleging that they were hindering the success of armed resistance movements against Israel. “Whenever the Armed Movement of Islamic Resistance [Hamas] neared victory in Palestine, it found itself confronted with puppet Arab regimes,” he said.

Turan cited as an example the 1994 Gaza-Jericho Accord, also known as the Cairo Accord, between the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. He stressed that the agreement was aimed at preventing an Intifada (Palestinian uprising).

Articles published by Turan in the 1990s also indicate his strong support for Egyptian Islamic Jihad, which was at that time listed by the United Nations Security Council as an al-Qaeda-affiliated group.

In a series of articles published primarily in pro-Iranian publications in Turkey during the 1990s, Turan staunchly defended the terrorist group, justifying the killings of civilians and government officials in Egypt. He also criticized those who label Islamic Jihad a terrorist organization and condemn acts of violence carried out by its members.

Turan has served as an advisor to Erdogan since May 2011. As rumors circulated last year suggesting his dismissal, Turan denied the claims. He continues to accompany President Erdogan in his meetings with foreign leaders, particularly from the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Videos shared by the Turkish President's Office show him attending a meeting between President Erdogan and the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, in Ankara on December 13, 2023. Additionally, he was present at a private meeting held by Erdogan and the Egyptian. President el-Sisi on September 10, 2023, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India.

The Erdogan government openly supports Hamas in conflicts with Israel, financing and hosting Hamas officials in Turkey. It grants citizenship and logistical assistance to Hamas militants. Additionally, it makes it easier to circumvent US sanctions against Iran, a country that President Erdogan considers his second home.