PM Modi inaugurates temple in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted rituals for the inauguration of the temple.

Marking a milestone for the Indian community in the Middle East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, which is also the largest in the region.

Sprawling over 27 acres and built at a cost of over Rs 700 crore, the BAPS Hindu temple is also seen as a sign of deepening relations between India and the UAE.

Speaking after the inauguration of the temple, Prime Minister Modi said in Hindi: “A golden chapter in the history of humanity has been written today in the UAE. A grand and sacred temple was inaugurated today in Abu Dhabi. Years of hard work have gone into this temple and a long-cherished dream has come true. The blessings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan also go to this temple.

Referring to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Prime Minister said, amid cheers: “A centuries-old dream has come true. All India and every Indian always cherish this feeling. My friend Brahmavihari Swamy said, “Modi ji is the greatest priest. I don’t know if I have the qualifications of a temple priest but I am proud to be a priest of Maa Bharti (Mother India).”

Stating that every moment of his life and every molecule of his body is dedicated to Ma Bharti, the Prime Minister said, “The joy we felt in Ayodhya was amplified in Abu Dhabi today. It is an honor for me to have witnessed the dedication of the temple in Ayodhya last month and this temple in Abu Dhabi today.

“Even thank you, it’s not enough”

Continuing his praise for his “brother”, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he had hailed as a “friend of the Indian community” during the “Ahlan Modi” event On Tuesday, the Prime Minister said he had played the most important role. by realizing the dream of building a grand temple in Abu Dhabi.

“He has won the hearts of 140 million Indians. It is a privilege for me to be a part of this temple from its conceptualization to its inauguration. That is why I know that even 'thank you' is a phrase too small. for his generosity and contribution. I want the world to see the depth of relations between India and the UAE,” PM Modi said.

Recalling that he had spoken to Sheikh Al Nahyan about the temple during their meeting in 2015, the Prime Minister said the UAE President said yes to the proposal on the spot and made land available in a short time .

“When I returned to the UAE in 2018, I met Sheikh Al Nahyan and showed him the two temple models that had been prepared – one based on Vedic architecture and the other which was a model simple without Hindu religious symbols – his “The thought was clear: he told me that the temple in Abu Dhabi should be built with splendor and glory. He wanted the temple to not only be built but also look like a temple,” the prime minister said, then asked the audience to give the UAE President a standing ovation.

Construction began in 2019

Sheikh Al Nahyan donated 13.5 acres of land for the construction of the temple in 2015 and Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation three years later. Construction began in 2019 after an additional 13.5 acres of land was donated earlier that year.

Built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), the temple is located in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba. The idol consecration ceremony began at the temple on Wednesday morning.

PM Modi also participated in a global 'aarti (prayer),' which was performed simultaneously in over 1,200 temples built by BAPS. Before inaugurating the temple, he offered water in virtual rivers Ganga and Yamuna to the temple and met people of different religions who played a role in its construction.

The arrows represent the Emirates

Temple authorities said seven peaks (arrows) were built at the temple representing the seven emirates that form the United Arab Emirates.

“The seven arrows have idols of deities, including Lord Ram, Lord Shiv, Lord Jagannath, Lord Krishna, Lord Swaminarayan (considered to be a reincarnation of Lord Krishna), Tirupati Balaji and Lord Ayappa. The seven shikhars represent the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates.” BAPS International Relations Officer Swami Brahmaviharidas told PTI.

“The seven spiers also pay homage to seven important deities, emphasizing the interdependence of cultures and religions. Normally our temples feature either one spire, three or five, but the seven spiers express our gratitude to the unity of the seven emirates. But at the same time, the seven spiers enshrine seven important deities…The spirals aim to promote unity and harmony in the multicultural landscape,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE is his seventh since 2015 and his third in eight months. After the inauguration of the temple, Prime Minister Modi left for Doha, where he will hold talks with Qatari leaders. Prime Minister Modi's visit to the country follows Qatar's release of eight navy veterans from prison, which was seen as a huge diplomatic victory for India.