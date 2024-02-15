“Donald Trump has gone from being a symptom of the crisis hitting American society to being a driving force”





After his victory in the New Hampshire primaries, Donald Trump is almost certain to be the Republican candidate in the November presidential election, and polls place him neck and neck with Joe Biden. Could his return to the White House sound the death knell for American democracy? In power between 2017 and 2021, Trump has certainly tested his limits. First a symptom of the crisis affecting our society, it has become a driving force. It has deepened existing divisions among Americans, accelerating the country's dangerous polarization; he lowered the level of public debate with his lies and insults; he ignored the fundamental rules of democracy, starting with respect for checks and balances. Above all, after losing the last presidential election, he used every means at his disposal to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, leading to an insurrection by his supporters at the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.

If our democracy nevertheless withstood Trump's first term, it is in part because he arrived at the White House unprepared and surprised, like the rest of us, by his own election. He appointed men and women from the conservative establishment to key positions, who acted as gatekeepers, managing for years to temper his most radical instincts. It was only at the very end of his mandate, after his electoral defeat, that he surrounded himself with courtiers ready to destroy everything to stay in power. And if we survived this latest attack, it is thanks to solid institutions, but above all to Republican leaders who were strong enough to stand up to him, like those who refused to “find him 12,000 votes” in Georgia, or its faithful so far. Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to invalidate the results.

This time, if Trump is elected, things will be very different. He spent three years ruminating on his resentment and preparing his “revenge”. Within a network of well-funded groups, such as the powerful Heritage Foundation, its supporters refined their agenda and compiled lists of thousands of potential recruits to replace as many career civil servants. From day one, Trump can begin implementing extremist policies and generally attacking democratic institutions that he believed limited his power.

'I am your retribution'

Trump has made no secret of his intention to wield state power against his “enemies,” as he declared at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2023: “I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged. and betrayed: I am your retribution. It will begin by bringing the Justice Department, which oversees 93 federal prosecutors, into line, reversing an ethical standard established in 1974 in the wake of Watergate.

