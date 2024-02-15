China's Xi seemed humble but now reigns supreme, says ambassador Radio Free Asia

China's Xi Jinping was once a humble leader who has completely changed since he took control of the country in the style of Mao Zedong, according to the memoirs of Hideo Tarumi, a former Japanese ambassador to Beijing who left his post in December deterioration of bilateral relations.

In the memoir published by the literary review Bungeishunj Just two months after leaving office, Tarumi describes meeting Xi during a visit to Japan when he was vice president under Hu Jintao in 2009.

Tarumi's job that evening was to greet each guest personally, and he noticed that Xi showed no signs of impatience while waiting to be greeted, despite the fact that Tarumi was late and had taken a while to greet him. join.

The meeting must have left Tarumi with the impression of a humble civil servant, he wrote, adding that Xi has completely changed since he came to power in 2012.

Xi Jinping's aura has completely changed, Tarumi writes, adding that he is now surrounded by many more security agents than his predecessor Hu Jintao, making it difficult to approach him.

He said Xi had now moved China away from the decades of economic reform launched by the late supreme leader Deng Xiaoping in 1979, and toward a path closer to that chosen by Mao Zedong.

Former Japanese Ambassador Hideo Tarumi recounts his memoirs in a recent edition of the Japanese magazine Bungeishunj. (Chi Chun Lee/RFA)

Xi Jinping's actions prove that he has chosen… to use a high degree of centralization to maintain the legitimacy of Chinese Communist Party rule, Tarumi wrote, adding that the centralization of power in Xi's hands now means that the former Politburo Standing Committee is now subordinate to Xi Jinping.

He said Xi sacrificed the economy to achieve his goals of national security or regime stability.

Contradictory

But he said that amendment to the counter-espionage law last year and relaxation of immigration controls are also linked to economic development.

This is a contradictory thing, and the ambassadors of Europe and the United States are equally confused about it, Tarumi wrote about the two moves.

THE reform era Ushered in by Mao's successor, Deng Xiaoping, people were freed to make money as fast as they wanted, and the beginning of a booming private sector and decades of export-led economic growth , while political ideology and authoritarian rule took a back seat.

In August, top Chinese economist Hu Xingdou released a 10-point plan request a return to these policies, and a move away from the aggressive policies of Beijing Wolf-Warrior Diplomacy under Xi.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying during a daily press briefing in Beijing, August 3, 2022. (Andy Wong/AP)

However, Xi, who is serving a third indefinite term after abolish presidential term limits in 2018, it is generally considered to be moving in the opposite direction to Deng. He is crack down on private sector wealth and power and stimulate the state economy while erode freedoms appreciated by the country's middle classes.

Face to face

Tarumi was celebrated like a Chinese hand by the nationalists World Time newspaper when he took office in 2020 and has since earned a reputation as a fearless challenger to Wolf Warrior diplomacy.

In the book, he also describes being heckled by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying and giving a lecture after then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended a regional strategic forum in Taiwan, which China claims as its territory although it has never governed the island democratically.

Tarumi went reluctantly after asking his staff to ignore Hua's summons and after the Foreign Ministry threatened to cut him off from all future meetings.

Hua reprimanded him with Japanese militarism which led to the massacre of many Taiwanese. But Tarumi, who had worked at Japan's economic and trade office in Taiwan, countered that he knew more about Taiwan than she did and that Japan's 50 years of rule over Taiwan was due to the island's cession under of the Treaty of Shimonoseki at the time. in the aftermath of the First Sino-Japanese War.

Hua seemed at a loss for words and only replied: Some people say that Japanese militarism began in the 19th century. These new interpretations are unacceptable, according to Tarumis' memoirs.

A few months later, Tarumi faced an even bigger problem.

One of its diplomats was arrested by police after having lunch with Dong Yuyu, deputy editorial chief of the Communist Party. Guangming Daily newspaper, who was arrested for espionage on February 21, 2022.

Hideo Tarumi, Japan's ambassador to China, delivers a speech at his residence in Beijing, March 30, 2022. Tarumi, who left his post in December 2023, published a memoir. (Japanese Embassy in China)

The foreign personnel were engaging in activities inconsistent with their status in China, Hua said at a regular news conference at the time. Relevant Chinese authorities have carried out investigations and investigations into this matter.

According to Tarumi, the Japanese diplomat had presented his passport and work permit, informing the police that his detention violated the Vienna Convention because it violated his diplomatic immunity.

Tarumi immediately protested to the Foreign Ministry and met with Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao, who told him that the meeting was irregular.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with the general secretary of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai, before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, April 24, 2019. (Fred Dufour/photo by swimming pool via AFP)

Tarumi responded that Wu had misrepresented the meeting and strongly opposed it, with the support of ambassadors from 13 other countries, according to his account. Ultimately, the Japanese diplomat was released.

A Beijing-based journalist, who requested anonymity, said China had stepped up its surveillance of Japanese diplomatic missions following the incident, banning them from taking part in exchange activities as they normally would. and isolating them in their embassies and consulates.

Listening devices

Tarumi's memoir appears to confirm this claim, adding that a number of dinner invitations sent to prominent Chinese intellectuals were declined after the incident, while listening devices were placed in busy Japanese restaurants by embassy staff.

Almost no one came to the emperor's birthday celebrations, while police prevented Tarumi from organizing an exhibition of his landscape photographs taken in China.

Then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in Beijing on November 10, 2014. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/pool photo via AP)

The police blocked the room, preventing anyone from entering and removing Tarumi's photos from their frames, Tarumi wrote, adding that the goal was to make me feel uncomfortable.

An international editor at a Japanese media outlet who only gave Sato's pseudonym said he was shocked by the level of detail provided in Tarumi's memoir, adding that the former ambassador had been extremely careful when spoke to reporters while still in office.

I think Hideo Tarumi said too much, Sato said. Relations between China and Japan are not very good at present, but they are also very important.

However, I think he wants good relations between China and Japan, Sato said, adding that former Japanese ambassadors are generally allowed to comment on current affairs after leaving office, as long as they do not reveal any state secret. .

Translated by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Malcolm Foster.