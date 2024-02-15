Jokowi urges residents to report election fraud to authorities





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminded residents to immediately report to authorities if they find evidence of electoral fraud in the 2024 general elections for which the voting process has just ended. The President stressed that residents should file the report with the General Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu) and the Constitutional Court, which are the agencies authorized to adjudicate on election violations and complaints. “(If you find) evidence (of fraud), immediately present it to Bawaslu or the Constitutional Court,” the president said after the opening of the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) on Thursday. Jokowi stressed that the presence of representatives of election candidates to monitor the conduct of elections at polling stations should be a deterrent against fraud on polling day. “There are also Bawaslu and security guards at the polling stations, and taking photos there is also allowed. I think this multi-level surveillance will have a deterrent effect against electoral fraud,” he said. underlines. However, if voter fraud persists, the president said existing laws provide legal avenues for residents to file election violation complaints. “Everything was organized properly. Therefore, do not cry fraud without any action. Report it,” Jokowi said. More than 204 million Indonesian voters cast their ballots on Wednesday (February 14) to elect the president and vice president, members of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Council of Regional Representatives (DPD) and regional legislatures (DPRD ). provincial, city and district levels. The three pairs of candidates vying for national leadership in this year's elections are Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar as the number one candidate; Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as number two candidates; and Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD as candidate number three. According to KPU Regulation No. 3 of 2022, the national vote recapitulation for the 2024 elections is scheduled to take place from February 15 to March 20, 2024. Related news: Confident of winning the elections in a single round: Prabowo

