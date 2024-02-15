Have Donald and Ivanka Trump ever been photographed like this on a bed?





Claim:

A photograph authentically shows Donald Trump with his daughter Ivanka as a child, posing on a bed.

Rating:

Assessment: not proven

A photo showing former US President Donald Trump with his daughter Ivanka as a child, posing on a bed, has been circulating the internet for years. Critics of the former president have presented it as alleged evidence of his supposedly inappropriate behavior toward her.

But it was unclear whether the photo depicted an authentic moment between father and daughter. We were unable to find reliable evidence to determine whether the photo is real. In other words, it is not known whether, or to what extent, digital editing software created the image.

The photo surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) in January 2024 and exists on various other social media platforms, including Facebook, Imgur, Pinterest, Quora and Reddit.

(User X @MarioVe69225752)

TinEye's reverse image search results showed that it had been circulating online at least since 2016. “Is [Trump] Do you have any idea what this looks like to outsiders?” one Reddit user commented on the image.

Snopes contacted Trump's 2024 presidential campaign to ask about the image in question. We asked if it was authentic and, if so, details about where and when the photoshoot took place. We will update this report when, or if, we receive a response.

It should be noted that in many early articles containing the image it was apparently a photo of a printed photograph. “From the Trump family photo album,” one X post claimed without proof. It is unclear whether a hard copy of the photo exists and, if so, where. We found no mention of it in any published sources.

We noticed that the background of the photograph apparently matched that of other photographs taken inside Donald Trump's New York penthouse (see image below).

(X user @missannabiller, France24.com)

If you have concrete information about the origin of the photo, please contact us.

This wasn't the first rumor about Donald Trump and his children that Snopes had fact-checked. For example, in January 2024, we confirmed a photo authentically depicting Donald Trump with two of his children, Ivanka and Eric, alongside Jeffrey Epstein in 1993. We also investigated rumors that Donald Trump had said that he would like to go out with Ivanka and debunked a false rumor. claim that Ivanka once said she would “crush” him if he wasn't her father.

