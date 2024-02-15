Politics
Indonesian Prabowo claims victory after presidential election defeat
By Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in Wednesday's presidential election after unofficial results showed him beating his rivals in his third chance at the top job in the third largest democracy in the world.
Former special forces commander Prabowo won about 58 percent of the vote according to unofficial “quick counts” by four independent pollsters, more than double that of his closest opponent, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan.
A much slower preliminary count by the electoral commission, with 18% of votes counted, also indicated a rout for Prabowo at the hands of his rivals, putting the 72-year-old political veteran on the path to a decisive first-round victory.
“This victory should be the victory of all Indonesians,” Prabowo said in a rousing speech in a stadium that drew roars and applause from fans.
“We will bring together a government composed of the best sons and daughters of Indonesia.”
The contest pitted popular former governors Anies and Ganjar Pranowo against pre-election favorite Prabowo, who was feared in the 1990s as a top lieutenant of the late strongman Suharto, who ruled Indonesia as an autocrat for three decades.
Prabowo essentially benefits from the tacit support of the very popular incumbent President Joko Widodo, who has bet on his former rival as a continuity candidate to preserve his legacy, reinforced by the inclusion of the president's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his vice-presidential candidate. Prabowo.
Anies and Ganjar were behind by about 25% and 17% respectively, with 88% to 98% of ballots counted by the four pollsters conducting sample counts, which proved accurate in previous elections.
To win and avoid a second round, the leading candidate must collect more than 50% of the votes cast and at least 20% of the votes cast in half of the country's provinces.
“FIGHTERS FOR DEMOCRACY”
Anies said he would honor and respect the official result, expected no later than March 20, and pledged to continue what he called a “movement for change.”
“We will wait until all accounts are done…this is our commitment as fighters for democracy,” he told his supporters.
The campaign teams of Ganjar and Anies had earlier said they were investigating reports of election violations, with both calling it “structural, systematic and massive fraud”, but had provided no evidence.
The world's largest single-day election saw nearly 259,000 candidates and 18 parties contest for 20,600 positions across the 17,000-island archipelago. The US State Department said the vote was “a testament to the durability and strength of the Indonesian people's commitment to the democratic process.”
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller later said during a regular press briefing that it appeared Prabowo had received the most votes, although the formal process had yet to take place.
“We are ready to work with whomever the Indonesian people choose as their democratically elected leader,” he said.
A coalition of parties supporting Prabowo had about 42% of the vote according to unofficial tallies from the legislative race, while an alliance behind Anies had 27%, indicating that a potential Prabowo government could benefit from a boost. strong parliamentary support.
But Wednesday's main event was still the race to replace Jokowi, as the outgoing president is known, whose well-established influence after a decade in power could prove decisive.
Prabowo transformed his image from an angry nationalist and notorious military hardliner into a cuddly, cat-loving grandfather figure, attracting a huge youth following on social media in a country where more than half of the nearly 205 million voters are under 40 years old.
But much of his appeal has been the president's implicit support and popularity that has rubbed off on Prabowo, who some analysts say could help the incumbent Jokowi retain his political influence and realize his ambitions to modernize infrastructure and transform Indonesia into a hub for electric vehicles.
“STRONG LEADERS”
Arya Fernandes of the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies said the unofficial count indicated that the “Jokowi effect” had worked for Prabowo and that a runoff was unlikely.
“There is a tendency among voters to be attracted to strong leaders,” he said. “The effectiveness of the outgoing president's 'political support' was a contributing factor.”
Jokowi, who has reached his term limit, has not explicitly endorsed a candidate and has endured a storm of criticism and allegations of interference, including in a ruling by a court presided over by his brother-in-law that changed the eligibility rules, which allowed his son to become Prabowo's running mate.
Jokowi loyalists have rejected allegations of interference.
Ganjar campaigned extensively to continue the president's policies as a member of the same party, but he sorely lacks Jokowi's support. He remained optimistic Wednesday, but said his camp would investigate reports of fraud, which he did not detail.
“No struggle is in vain. And of course, everyone is always enthusiastic,” he said.
But Prabowo's margin of lead in the vote count, preliminary and unofficial, could make it difficult for rivals to mount a viable challenge to the result.
“This is a categorical result that diminishes the prospects of legal challenges and will also provide the Widodo-Prabowo alliance with an element of public affirmation for decision-making in the months to come,” said political analyst Kevin O'Rourke.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Kate Lamb, Bernadette Christina Munthe, Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy and Kanupriya Kapoor; additional reporting by David Brunnstrom and Simon Leiws in Washington; writing by Martin Petty and Ed Davies; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Nick Macfie)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/indonesia%2527s-prabowo-claims-victory-after-presidential-election-rout/72562603
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fani Willis responds to misconduct allegations that threaten future of Trump affair
- Indonesian Prabowo claims victory after presidential election defeat
- Britain is in a recession, but for how long?
- One Love star bears her Hebrew name in Hollywood
- Wake Forest University
- GPO looks to technology and innovation to overcome post-pandemic challenges
- Peru earthquake today: Lima, Peru, earthquake: Tremors felt in Huaral, Chancay and Huacho
- Minnesota actor to play iconic movie role
- No. 3/3 Softball preview: Shriners Childrens Clearwater Invitational
- How to get the most out of Google Keep
- US carried out cyberattack on suspected Iranian spy ship
- 6% of Americans living alone report depression, new CDC study finds: shots