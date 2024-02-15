Indonesian Prabowo claims victory after presidential election defeat

This content was published on

By Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in Wednesday's presidential election after unofficial results showed him beating his rivals in his third chance at the top job in the third largest democracy in the world.

Former special forces commander Prabowo won about 58 percent of the vote according to unofficial “quick counts” by four independent pollsters, more than double that of his closest opponent, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan.

A much slower preliminary count by the electoral commission, with 18% of votes counted, also indicated a rout for Prabowo at the hands of his rivals, putting the 72-year-old political veteran on the path to a decisive first-round victory.

“This victory should be the victory of all Indonesians,” Prabowo said in a rousing speech in a stadium that drew roars and applause from fans.

“We will bring together a government composed of the best sons and daughters of Indonesia.”

The contest pitted popular former governors Anies and Ganjar Pranowo against pre-election favorite Prabowo, who was feared in the 1990s as a top lieutenant of the late strongman Suharto, who ruled Indonesia as an autocrat for three decades.

Prabowo essentially benefits from the tacit support of the very popular incumbent President Joko Widodo, who has bet on his former rival as a continuity candidate to preserve his legacy, reinforced by the inclusion of the president's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his vice-presidential candidate. Prabowo.

Anies and Ganjar were behind by about 25% and 17% respectively, with 88% to 98% of ballots counted by the four pollsters conducting sample counts, which proved accurate in previous elections.

To win and avoid a second round, the leading candidate must collect more than 50% of the votes cast and at least 20% of the votes cast in half of the country's provinces.

“FIGHTERS FOR DEMOCRACY”

Anies said he would honor and respect the official result, expected no later than March 20, and pledged to continue what he called a “movement for change.”

“We will wait until all accounts are done…this is our commitment as fighters for democracy,” he told his supporters.

The campaign teams of Ganjar and Anies had earlier said they were investigating reports of election violations, with both calling it “structural, systematic and massive fraud”, but had provided no evidence.

The world's largest single-day election saw nearly 259,000 candidates and 18 parties contest for 20,600 positions across the 17,000-island archipelago. The US State Department said the vote was “a testament to the durability and strength of the Indonesian people's commitment to the democratic process.”

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller later said during a regular press briefing that it appeared Prabowo had received the most votes, although the formal process had yet to take place.

“We are ready to work with whomever the Indonesian people choose as their democratically elected leader,” he said.

A coalition of parties supporting Prabowo had about 42% of the vote according to unofficial tallies from the legislative race, while an alliance behind Anies had 27%, indicating that a potential Prabowo government could benefit from a boost. strong parliamentary support.

But Wednesday's main event was still the race to replace Jokowi, as the outgoing president is known, whose well-established influence after a decade in power could prove decisive.

Prabowo transformed his image from an angry nationalist and notorious military hardliner into a cuddly, cat-loving grandfather figure, attracting a huge youth following on social media in a country where more than half of the nearly 205 million voters are under 40 years old.

But much of his appeal has been the president's implicit support and popularity that has rubbed off on Prabowo, who some analysts say could help the incumbent Jokowi retain his political influence and realize his ambitions to modernize infrastructure and transform Indonesia into a hub for electric vehicles.

“STRONG LEADERS”

Arya Fernandes of the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies said the unofficial count indicated that the “Jokowi effect” had worked for Prabowo and that a runoff was unlikely.

“There is a tendency among voters to be attracted to strong leaders,” he said. “The effectiveness of the outgoing president's 'political support' was a contributing factor.”

Jokowi, who has reached his term limit, has not explicitly endorsed a candidate and has endured a storm of criticism and allegations of interference, including in a ruling by a court presided over by his brother-in-law that changed the eligibility rules, which allowed his son to become Prabowo's running mate.

Jokowi loyalists have rejected allegations of interference.

Ganjar campaigned extensively to continue the president's policies as a member of the same party, but he sorely lacks Jokowi's support. He remained optimistic Wednesday, but said his camp would investigate reports of fraud, which he did not detail.

“No struggle is in vain. And of course, everyone is always enthusiastic,” he said.

But Prabowo's margin of lead in the vote count, preliminary and unofficial, could make it difficult for rivals to mount a viable challenge to the result.

“This is a categorical result that diminishes the prospects of legal challenges and will also provide the Widodo-Prabowo alliance with an element of public affirmation for decision-making in the months to come,” said political analyst Kevin O'Rourke.

