Fani Willis responds to misconduct allegations that threaten future of Trump affair





ATLANTA (AP) Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis took the witness stand Thursday and forcefully pushed back against what she described as lies about her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor during a special hearing over allegations of misconduct that threaten to end one of four criminal cases against Donald Trump.

A visibly upset Willis, who initially fought to stay off the witness stand, agreed to testify after a previous witness said her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade began earlier than they had claimed. The district attorney's testimony heated up under questioning from a defense attorney trying to remove Willis from Trump's 2020 election interference case, with the prosecutor at one point raising papers in front of she and shouted: “It’s a lie!

Do you think I'm on trial? These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I'm not on trial no matter how hard you try to bring me to justice, Willis told defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant. At another point, Willis said: “The interests of traders are antithetical to democracy.

Willis is expected to return to the witness stand Friday to continue answering questions.

The probing questions asked of Willis and Wade, who testified before her, underscored the extent to which prosecutors who have pledged to hold Trump accountable are themselves now under the public microscope, with revelations about their personal life diverting attention from Trump's own conduct and raising questions about the future of the affair as Trump vies to win back the White House.

The revelation of Willis and Wades' romantic relationship allowed Trump and his Republican allies to attempt to cast doubt on the legitimacy of Willis' affair, which the former president has called politically motivated. Other Republicans cited them in calling for investigations into Willis, a Democrat who is up for re-election this year.

Trump and his co-defendants argued that the relationship presented a conflict of interest that should force Willis out of the case. Wade sought to downplay the matter, portraying himself and Willis as private people.

There's nothing secret or salacious about having a private life, Wade said. Nothing.

Robin Yeartie, a former friend and colleague of Willis, testified earlier Thursday that she saw Willis and Wade hugging and kissing before he was hired as a special prosecutor in November 2021. Wade and Willis all two testified that they didn't start dating until 2022, and that their relationship ended months ago.

During personal and uncomfortable testimony that lasted hours, Wade also admitted to having sexual relations with Willis during his separation from his ex-wife, even though he had claimed in a divorce filing that it was not the case.

That admission and Yearties' testimony threaten to undermine prosecutors' credibility as they prepare for trial in the case accusing Trump and others of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

If Willis were disqualified, a board that supports prosecutors in Georgia would find a new lawyer to replace him, who could either pursue charges against Trump and 14 others or drop the case altogether.

The relationship between Willis and Wades was first revealed by Merchant, attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, a former campaign staffer and former White House aide. Merchant alleged that Willis personally profited from the affair, paying Wade more than $650,000 for his work and then benefiting from Wade using his winnings to pay for vacations the two men took together.

Wade, who took the stand after the judge refused to quash a subpoena for his testimony, said he and Willis had traveled together to Belize, Aruba and California and taken cruises together, but said Willis reimbursed him in cash for some travel expenses he incurred. had been charged to his credit card.

She was very adamant and adamant about this whole independent, strong woman thing, so she demanded that she pay for it herself, Wade said.

Wade was pressed by defense attorneys to answer uncomfortable questions about his relationship with Willis, prompting objections from the prosecutor's office. The hearing began with lengthy arguments between lawyers over who should answer the questions.

Willis' removal would be a stunning development. Even if a new lawyer pursued the case, it most likely would not go to trial until November, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president. At a separate hearing in New York on Thursday, a judge ruled that Trump's criminal case over hush money will continue as scheduled, with jury selection beginning March 25.

In a court filing earlier this month, Willis' office insisted that she had no financial or personal conflicts of interest and that there was no reason to file the case or withdraw it from prosecution. His filing called the allegations salacious and said they were designed to make headlines.

McAfee said during a hearing Monday that Willis could be disqualified if evidence was produced showing actual conflict or the appearance of conflict.

He said the questions he wants to explore in the hearing are whether a relationship existed, whether that relationship was romantic in nature or not, when it formed and whether it continues. These questions are only relevant, he said, in combination with the question of the existence and extent of any personal benefit resulting from the relationship.

____ Richer reported from Boston. Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami contributed to this report.

