Beijing angers as Chinese companies could face sanctions for aiding Russia: report





The European Union (EU) will seek to impose sanctions on Chinese companies guilty of helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, which Beijing has called “illegal sanctions”. “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement. “China firmly opposes illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction against China on the basis of cooperation between China and Russia.” “Chinese and Russian companies conduct normal exchanges and cooperation and do not target third parties, nor should they be interfered with or influenced by third parties,” the ministry insisted, adding that the government “will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard legitimate rights. and the interests of Chinese companies. European officials have called for tougher sanctions on Chinese companies, with proposals to apply the toughest sanctions against around 20 companies allegedly helping Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began. FBI DIRECTOR SAYS CHINESE HACKERS ARE READY TO ATTACK AS INFILTRATIONS REACH HIGH “Russia is straining every nerve to circumvent our sanctions, but we need to do more,” a source told the Guardian of the move. “We need to close the loopholes, target the bypass routes and further reduce revenue.” Since the start of the invasion, China has been accused of serving as a gateway for Russia to resist the immense pressure of sanctions from the United States and Europe: Beijing agreed in February 2022 to buy 100 million tons of coal to Moscow, providing a lifeline to Russia. Russia. Politico reported that a sanctions think tank found that companies in China and Hong Kong now play the role of “the most important intermediaries” for shipping combat technology to Russia, all subject to Western sanctions. ANY US-CHINA AGREEMENT ON AI CAN ONLY HELP BEIJING AND HURT AMERICA, EXPERTS WARN Some European member states, such as Germany, have recommended against going after third countries that aid Russia, but the new proposal would only sanction particular companies rather than the countries in which they reside. In its latest proposal, the EU will look particularly at where Russia sources its technology, often acquiring it from allied countries that have purchased it from countries like China. The sanctions would also affect companies based in Turkey, India, Thailand and Sri Lanka. Companies acquire parts needed for Russian production of drones, tanks and guided missiles, including microelectronics and ball bearings produced in EU member states, then sell them to countries like the United Arab Emirates , Serbia, Kazakhstan and China, which then resell them. send them to Russia. Republicans are pushing to resurrect Ukraine and border talks while Democrats are urging the Republican Party to bypass Johnson. If the proposal is adopted, it would represent a new step in the increasingly fragile relations between China and Europe. EU members have backed a proposed plan in summer 2023 that would seek to source vital minerals and resources from non-Chinese sources. In response, Beijing canceled a summit with European officials. China and Russia have pledged to maintain their “boundless partnership” and “close personal interaction” ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned trip to Beijing later this year, Voice of America reported. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Putin's visit to China [this year] will certainly take place, [and] China looks forward to his arrival,” Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Russian state media Sputnik last week. In a phone call on February 8, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping praised their cooperation in various sectors while lambasting “US interference in the affairs of other countries.”

