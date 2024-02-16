Erdogan alleges Boris Johnson's role in failed peace talks, reiterating Putin's 'sincerity'

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's first interview with a Western journalist in two years, spoke about events regarding Ukraine mediated by Turkey. Erdogan echoed Putin's claim that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Ukraine, leading to the collapse of peace talks.

Last Friday, Putin, in an interview with fired Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, claimed Johnson had obstructed peace negotiations. Putin alleged that Johnson, whom he described as possessing a pure heart but lacking a great mind, intervened during talks in Istanbul in March 2022. According to Putin, Johnson persuaded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign agree, suggesting that “it is better to fight Russia. »

To be honest, there is a remarkable sense of sincerity in President Putin's statements. Throughout what we can call the Istanbul process, we have taken every sincere step possible. We worked with determined determination to achieve results, but unfortunately peace could not be achieved, Erdogan told pro-government journalists on board the plane returning from Egypt on Wednesday.

Erdogan underlined their commitment to continuing peace efforts, saying: “Before former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson withdrew his support for peace efforts, we collaborated and persisted in our efforts, although without success.

Saying they have so far achieved concrete results in promoting peace in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Erdogan highlighted developments, ranging from prisoner exchanges to the establishment of a cereal corridor.

Highlighting their facilitation of meetings between the parties in Turkey on several occasions, Erdogan called for renewed efforts, saying: “We can come together again and open the door to peace through a solution-oriented process, devoid of external influences.

Recently, the British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, visited us and we discussed these issues with him. If President Putin directly engages with us during this process, or relevant Russian ministers intervene, we will work with them to navigate this process and achieve results, Erdogan added.

It was previously announced that Putin would visit Ankara on February 12, but Russian officials said the visit was postponed until after Russia's presidential election in March. After Ankara approved Sweden's NATO membership, the visit would be crucial due to its timing. It was to cover various subjects, including the renewal of the grain corridor, a gas hub project, Syria and the Caucasus.

At a meeting on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the Kazakh capital of Astana in October 2022, Putin informed Erdogan that Turkey had become the path more reliable for gas supply to Asia. Europe. He also has proposeestablish a European gas hub in Türkiye.

Ankara had tried to convince Russia to return to the Black Sea Grains Initiative, facilitated by Turkey and the UN. This initiative ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea during the war. However, Russiawithdrewof the deal in July 2023 and declared its lack of interest in reviving the deal.

NATO member Turkey previously announced it would not participate in sanctions imposed on Moscow by the United States and the European Union over its dependence on Russia for natural gas and also because it is a favorite destination for millions of Russian tourists.

Before defining the war between Russia and Ukraine as a process, Erdogan never said that Russia had invaded Ukraine. He also said he told his NATO counterparts that the West had provoked and underestimated Russian President Putin.

In 2022, during a tour of the Balkans, Erdogan criticized Europe's underestimation of Russia, highlighting the consequences of Russia cutting off natural gas to Europe, leading to sudden price increases . He noted that there is now widespread concern about how to deal with winter, implying that these ramifications were not considered earlier.

Furthermore, Erdogan accused European leaders of lacking foresight, saying: “Of course, Europe's attitude towards Putin, the imposition of sanctions, inevitably brought Putin to the point of saying: If you do this, I will do this, and Mr. Putin uses all the means and weapons at his disposal.

Nordic Monitor previously reported a notable increase in start-up creation in Turkey by Russian and Iranian nationals, according to official statistics. This suggests strategic moves by Moscow and Tehran, viewing the Turkish market as a viable avenue to overcome and ease the constraints imposed by Western sanctions.

Data from the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) reveals that Russians were the first to establish 592 new companies in Turkey between January and August 2023. Mainly structured as limited liability companies, these companies put Russians at the forefront of foreign investors setting up businesses in Turkey. the Turkish market. The majority of foreign-invested enterprises were classified as non-specialized wholesale, indicating that they were established to engage in the wholesaling of a diverse range of products.